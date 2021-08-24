Arcweb Technologies and CARIN Alliance Release UX Guide for Digital Health Apps

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcweb Technologies, a digital transformation agency that specializes in the healthcare industry, has partnered with the CARIN Alliance, a bipartisan collaborative working to advance consumer-directed exchange of health information, to create the CARIN UX Guide, an open-source resource for consumer app developers that provides guidance for creating digital experiences that empower patients to make informed decisions about their healthcare data.

As of July 1, 2021, many healthcare payers—including most Medicaid and Medicare payers as well as many private insurers—are now required to offer API access to a wide variety of customer claims, billing, and benefits data through the CARIN Blue Button program as a result of the 21st Century Cures Act and its Patient Access API requirement. These regulations open up major opportunities for innovative consumer healthcare applications, while placing an additional burden on app developers to ensure that patient information is used responsibly and in the best interests of consumers.

The CARIN UX Guide was created to help app developers communicate their data policies to consumers to ensure informed consent. The guide provides an overview of the CARIN Code of Conduct's guiding principles and demonstrates how to communicate adherence through effective user experience (UX). It also includes a Voice and Style Guide that helps app developers transform lengthy and technical privacy policies into digestible and sleek UX so that users feel empowered when sharing their data.

In addition to the CARIN UX Guide, the guide includes an example application designed by Arcweb Technologies that showcases a variety of common consumer healthcare UX needs while embodying the ideals and best practices outlined in the guide. The design files and assets of the example application are open source and available for download, giving consumer app developers a useful reference or jumping-off point when designing their own applications.

"Creating digital experiences that effectively communicate how patient data will be used and stored is a long-running challenge in healthcare. Increasingly, it's becoming a business challenge as well," said Chris Cera, CEO of Arcweb Technologies. "Building the CARIN UX Guide was an opportunity to put our design experience to work to move the industry forward and to enable the next wave of consumer healthcare applications."

"We were excited to work with Arcweb Technologies to create the CARIN UX Guide and provide information on how app developers can adhere to CARIN's industry-adopted, industry-built best practices for disclosure and transparency," said David Lee of the CARIN Alliance.

The CARIN UX Guide is based on the principles laid out in the CARIN Code of Conduct, a document that lays out best practices for privacy, safety, patient education, and engagement. Developers can learn more about the review and approval process and submit their apps at MyHealthApplication.com.

Visit the CARIN UX Guide at https://carinuxguide.arcwebtech.com to learn more.

About Arcweb Technologies

Arcweb Technologies is a premiere digital transformation partner that works with growth-focused leaders and innovators to build custom digital products that create business value. Through collaboration, we identify and create opportunities for business growth using our expertise and highly-skilled interdisciplinary teams. To learn how Arcweb can help you solve your toughest technology and digital experience challenges, visit us at https://arcwebtech.com

About CARIN Alliance

The CARIN Alliance is a bi-partisan, multi-sector alliance convened by David Blumenthal, David Brailer, Aneesh Chopra, and former HHS Secretary Mike Leavitt, to unite industry leaders in advancing the adoption of consumer-directed exchange across the U.S. Working collaboratively with government leaders, the group seeks to rapidly advance the ability for consumers and their authorized caregivers to easily get, use, and share their digital health information when, where, and how they want to achieve their goals. For more information, please contact the Alliance at WWW.CARINALLIANCE.COM or on Twitter at @carinalliance

SOURCE Arcweb Technologies

