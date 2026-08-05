Arcwood Environmental Continues Strategic Expansion with Acquisition of Environmental Management Services, Inc.

This latest acquisition strengthens hazardous waste management and environmental compliance capabilities while expanding service offerings across the Mid-Atlantic.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcwood Environmental (Arcwood), a leading provider of environmental services and sustainable waste management solutions, today announced it has acquired Environmental Management Services, Inc. (EMSI), a 42-person, Rockville, Maryland-based environmental services company specializing in hazardous waste management, emergency response, environmental compliance and safety services.

The acquisition is the latest milestone in Arcwood's continued expansion through strategic acquisitions and investments that broaden its service capabilities and geographic reach. In recent years, the company has expanded its environmental services platform by integrating complementary businesses, investing in new processing technologies and introducing additional services across its existing network to better serve customers' evolving needs.

Founded in 1989, EMSI has built a strong reputation for helping healthcare systems, pharmaceutical manufacturers, government agencies, educational institutions and industrial organizations safely manage hazardous materials while navigating increasingly complex environmental regulations. The company also provides 24/7 emergency spill response, environmental field services, and environmental health and safety consulting.

"Every investment we make is centered on delivering greater value to our customers," said HP Nanda, Arcwood Environmental CEO. "EMSI has earned an outstanding reputation for technical expertise, responsive service and trusted customer relationships. Bringing their talented team into our organization expands our capabilities in the Mid-Atlantic and strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive environmental solutions to customers across a wide range of industries."

The addition of EMSI further strengthens Arcwood's ability to provide fully integrated environmental services—from onsite waste management services to hazardous waste treatment and disposal and emergency response. The acquisition also creates new opportunities to leverage the company's existing infrastructure and operational network to deliver expanded solutions for both new and existing customers.

"We're proud of the business we've built and the relationships we've developed over the past three decades," said EMSI owners Shobhana Sharma and Angela Sharma. "Joining Arcwood allows us to build on that foundation while providing our customers with access to broader capabilities, additional technical resources and an expanded network of environmental services. Just as importantly, it creates new opportunities for our employees to continue growing as part of a larger organization that shares our commitment to safety, service and environmental stewardship."

EMSI will continue serving customers with the same experienced team while benefiting from Arcwood's expanded resources, operational footprint and comprehensive portfolio of environmental solutions. Employees will join the broader organization, further strengthening its technical expertise and regional presence.

Over the past two years, Arcwood has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in acquisitions, including of Safeway, EBV, MXI, ERG Environmental Group, Innovative Recycling Technologies, while also investing significant capital in the organic growth of the business.

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About Arcwood Environmental:

At Arcwood Environmental, we minimize the impact of waste to clear the way for a better future. Backed by decades of experience, we partner with Fortune 500 companies and local enterprises across industries—including pharmaceutical, chemical, advanced manufacturing, oil and gas, and steel—to tackle the world's most pressing industrial waste challenges. Our comprehensive agile and scalable solutions span the entire waste management hierarchy, from prevention and recycling to treatment and disposal. Our customizable solutions are designed to keep operations running smoothly while supporting compliance and sustainability goals. We're known for our responsiveness to our customers, ongoing strategic collaboration, and commitment to strong ethics and safety. Learn more at www.arcwoodenviro.com.

SOURCE Arcwood Environmental