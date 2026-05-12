Arcwood Environmental Acquires Safeway Industrial Services and Safeway Environmental Services

Deal strengthens Arcwood's core waste transportation and management capabilities, expands operational presence across the Southeastern U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcwood Environmental (Arcwood), a national leader in sustainable waste management and environmental services, today announced that it has acquired Safeway—an Alabama-based, environmental services business. Safeway operates through two coordinated operations: Safeway Industrial Services, focused on specialized hazardous and non-hazardous waste transportation, and Safeway Environmental Services, focused on field and environmental services.

The acquisition adds to Arcwood's capabilities and strengthens Arcwood's operational presence across the Southeastern United States.

"We continue to expand the breadth and depth of our field and environmental services platform with the addition of Safeway," said Arcwood Environmental CEO HP Nanda. "Their expertise in specialized hazardous and non-hazardous waste transportation, combined with strong customer relationships and an experienced team, strengthens our ability to serve customers nationwide. Just as importantly, we share a commitment to responsiveness and service excellence. We're excited to welcome them."

Safeway employs approximately 60 people and operates a fleet of more than 100 tagged assets, including tankers, roll-offs, end dumps, vacuum trucks, and specialized trailers supporting both transportation and field operations. Safeway provides hazardous and non-hazardous waste hauling, industrial and chemical cleaning, tank cleaning, lab packing, remediation, emergency and spill response, and waste brokerage services. The entire Safeway team, including management, will join Arcwood's rapidly growing team.

Safeway operates from three primary locations across Alabama, expanding Arcwood's geographic coverage in the Southeast, strengthening its hub-and-spoke network, and enhancing support for multi-site and national customers.

"We have long admired and respected Arcwood and its leadership in the environmental services sector," said Safeway CEO Andrew Wood. "Through this acquisition process, we've confirmed that our two companies have similar values: delivering for customers, advancing innovation, leading with safety, and working together as a team. We are excited to see all that we can accomplished together."

Over the past 18 months, Arcwood has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in acquisitions, including of EBV, MXI, ERG Environmental Group, Innovative Recycling Technologies, while also investing significant capital in the organic growth of the business. Together – this is significantly expanding the Arcwood's geographic reach into the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast, while continuing to broaden its capabilities.

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About Arcwood Environmental:

At Arcwood Environmental, we minimize the impact of waste to clear the way for a better future. Backed by decades of experience, we partner with Fortune 500 companies and local enterprises across industries—including pharmaceutical, chemical, advanced manufacturing, oil and gas, and steel—to tackle the world's most pressing industrial waste challenges. Our comprehensive agile and scalable solutions span the entire waste management hierarchy, from prevention and recycling to treatment and disposal. Our customizable solutions are designed to keep operations running smoothly while supporting compliance and sustainability goals. We're known for our responsiveness to our customers, ongoing strategic collaboration, and commitment to strong ethics and safety. Learn more at www.arcwoodenviro.com.

SOURCE Arcwood Environmental