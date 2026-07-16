Arcwood Environmental Completes Response Effort at GKN Aerospace's Garden Grove Facility

Working alongside GKN Aerospace, regulators and local stakeholders, Arcwood led environmental response efforts

INDIANAPOLIS, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcwood Environmental (Arcwood), working alongside GKN Aerospace, regulatory agencies and local stakeholders, has completed key environmental response activities at GKN Aerospace's Garden Grove, California facility. As GKN Aerospace's environmental response partner, Arcwood provided the specialized expertise required to safely manage hazardous materials, reduce risk and support the facility's path forward, while maintaining a strong focus on protecting workers, the surrounding community and the environment.

The work included the safe removal, transportation, treatment and disposal of neutralized methyl methacrylate (MMA) from two unaffected storage tanks at the facility. Throughout the response, Arcwood worked in close coordination with GKN Aerospace and partners to support a safe, compliant, and carefully managed removal and preservation effort.

"When unforeseen events occur, our customers need expertise they can trust," said Carol Roos, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer at Arcwood Environmental. "Supporting our customers means bringing the technical experience needed to manage hazardous materials safely and thoroughly, while keeping the people and communities affected at the center of every decision."

"We are grateful for Arcwood for their dedicated work in helping us safely complete this phase of our reset. We are looking forward to continuing the facility's 60-year legacy of manufacturing the world's most advanced aircraft windows here in Garden Grove," said Steve Carlin, Senior Vice President at GKN Aerospace.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Arcwood Environmental

Arcwood Environmental minimizes the impact of waste to clear the way for a better future. Backed by decades of experience, Arcwood partners with Fortune 500 companies and local enterprises across industries — including pharmaceutical, chemical, advanced manufacturing, oil and gas, and steel — to tackle the world's most pressing industrial waste challenges. Arcwood's comprehensive, agile, and scalable solutions span the entire waste management hierarchy, from prevention and recycling to treatment and disposal. Arcwood's customizable solutions are designed to keep operations running smoothly while supporting compliance and sustainability goals.

www.arcwoodenviro.com

SOURCE Arcwood Environmental