Arcwood Environmental Strengthens Leadership with Carol Roos as Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcwood Environmental (Arcwood), an EQT Infrastructure portfolio company, is proud to announce that Carol Roos will join the organization as Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer ("CCSO"), effective October 13, 2025.

Carol Roos Headshot

With a notable career spanning corporate and financial communications, brand strategy, and sustainability leadership, Ms. Roos brings a dynamic blend of global experience and vision to Arcwood. She joins the company from Invenergy, where she served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Brand. In that role, she led corporate, executive and policy communications, brand development, and local impact, for the company's global portfolio of clean energy, manufacturing and infrastructure projects.

Prior to joining Invenergy, Ms. Roos was a Partner at Brunswick Group, a strategic advisory firm, where she counseled companies from the firm's global operations. She advised some of the world's largest organizations and executive teams through reputation-defining and market-moving moments, aligning corporate purpose with long-term value creation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carol to Arcwood," said HP Nanda, CEO of Arcwood Environmental. "Working across the spectrum of communications, investor relations and reputation management, Carol brings a multi-faceted understanding of the importance of engagement with a diverse range of stakeholders. Her ability to craft compelling narratives and drive sustainability strategy will help us better connect with our customers—meeting their evolving expectations with transparency, innovation, and impact. Carol's leadership will be instrumental in delivering on our promise to be the most trusted environmental services partner."

As CCSO, Ms. Roos will lead Arcwood's corporate communications, public affairs, and sustainability strategy. She will work closely with executive leadership to elevate the company's voice, strengthen stakeholder trust, and embed sustainability into every facet of the business.

"Environmental waste management is central to building a more sustainable and resilient future, said Ms. Roos. Arcwood is demonstrating that innovative, responsible resource management can create real value for businesses and communities alike. I'm excited to work with the Arcwood team and our customers to expand that impact and help shape a cleaner, more efficient world."

About Arcwood Environmental:

At Arcwood Environmental, we minimize the impact of waste to clear the way for a better future. Backed by decades of experience, we partner with Fortune 500 companies and local enterprises across industries—including pharmaceutical, chemical, advanced manufacturing, oil and gas, and steel—to tackle the world's most pressing industrial waste challenges. Our comprehensive agile and scalable solutions span the entire waste management hierarchy, from prevention and recycling to treatment and disposal. Our customizable solutions are designed to keep operations running smoothly while supporting compliance and sustainability goals. We're known for our responsiveness to our customers, ongoing strategic collaboration, and commitment to strong ethics and safety. Learn more at www.arcwoodenviro.com.

SOURCE Arcwood Environmental