ARCYN Defense Announces Investment Round to Accelerate Development of Next-Generation Hypersonic Kinetic Counter-UAS System

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCYN Defense Corp. today announced the opening of its second seed financing round following the successful initial seed round earlier this year. The company is developing a kinetic energy system designed to counter unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and other airborne threats reshaping the modern battlefield.

Iron Rain

The new round will support accelerated development, testing, and field validation of ARCYN Defense's counter-UAS platform, Iron Rain™, which combines patent-pending kinetic innovation, configurable projectile architecture, edge-AI-enabled targeting, and a high-rate-of-fire design to deliver precise, scalable protection against emerging aerial threats.

"Recent conflicts have made clear that drones are no longer a future threat. They are a present and growing danger to military forces, critical infrastructure, and civilians," said Retired Lieutenant General Eric Wesley, Senior Defense Advisor to ARCYN Defense. "Many existing systems were designed for a different era of warfare. ARCYN Defense is building a system intended for today's battlefield, where speed, scale, precision, and affordability all matter."

ARCYN Defense's system is being designed to leverage edge AI, advanced fire-control integration, and modular kinetic effects to detect, track, prioritize, and defeat drone threats in real time. Unlike systems that rely primarily on jamming, cyber effects, directed energy, or interceptor drones, ARCYN is intended to provide a rapidly deployable, platform-integrated kinetic option for contested environments, including autonomous, EW-hardened, or high-volume drone threats.

"Much of the Counter-UAS market is still focused on solutions that can be expensive, narrow in application, or difficult to scale in contested environments," said Dr. Aaron Poynton, CEO of ARCYN Defense. "ARCYN is building a complementary kinetic layer designed for speed, portability, precision, and affordability. Our goal is not simply to detect or disrupt drones, but to give operators a practical way to defeat them at scale."

Given the urgency of the threat environment, ARCYN Defense has accelerated its development timeline. The company recently signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center (DEVCOM) and is preparing to participate in an upcoming Department of War field trial. ARCYN Defense is also engaged in active conversations with major defense systems integrators as it advances toward demonstration, validation, and broader deployment.

Dr. Fazel Farahmand, CTO of ARCYN Defense, added: "Our technical objective is to deliver a precise, adaptable, and operationally relevant kinetic defense capability for modern aerial threats. By combining our edge-AI targeting, real-time trajectory prediction, and configurable projectile architecture, we are building a modular, high-rate-of-fire, portable, hypersonic defense system designed to respond quickly, integrate across platforms, and scale with the evolving threat environment at a low cost per defeat."

The company expects proceeds from the second seed round to support additional engineering, prototype refinement, field testing, strategic partnerships, and preparation for broader commercialization.

About ARCYN Defense

ARCYN Defense Corp. is a U.S.-based defense technology company developing next-generation air defense systems for contested environments. The company's technologies merge kinetic innovation with AI to deliver high-precision protection against emerging threats, with a focus on counter-autonomy, battlefield resilience, scalable defense, and low-cost kinetic defeat for military and civilian infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding ARCYN Defense (the "Company"), including statements about its business strategy, product development, capital-raising efforts, and anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties including those relating to early-stage operations, defense-sector and regulatory conditions, competition, and the Company's ability to secure financing. Actual results could differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Aaron Poynton

(949) 414-9961

[email protected]

SOURCE ARCYN Defense