ARCYN Defense Enters Cooperative Counter-Drone R&D Agreement With U.S. Army DEVCOM Armaments Center

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCYN Defense Corp announced today that it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army's premier armaments research and development center, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center (DEVCOM).

Iron Rain

The CRADA establishes a formal framework for ARCYN Defense and DEVCOM Armaments Center to exchange technical information, evaluate emerging capabilities, and assess potential approaches for developing, integrating, testing, and maturing technologies relevant to counter-unmanned aerial systems.

ARCYN Defense is developing next-generation counter-drone technologies to help detect, track, and defeat aerial threats with greater speed, precision, and affordability. That mission has become increasingly urgent as drones rapidly change the character of conflict, moving beyond surveillance to systems used for targeting and attack against U.S. forces and critical assets.

"Drone warfare has become one of the defining challenges of the modern battlefield," said Aaron Poynton, Chief Executive Officer of ARCYN Defense. "This agreement gives ARCYN a structured pathway to work with Army armaments experts, evaluate our technology against real operational needs, and continue advancing practical, affordable counter-drone defense capabilities."

The initial work is expected to include technical exchange, capability assessments, periodic reviews, integration planning, and the development of a maturation roadmap for ARCYN's Iron Rain technologies that may align with U.S. Government requirements. As part of the effort, ARCYN will provide technical data and documentation related to its Iron Rain kinetic effector hardware and AI software systems.

"Counter-drone defense requires more than a single technology breakthrough," said Dr. Fazel Farahmand, Chief Technology Officer of ARCYN Defense. "It requires a system that can be rapidly assessed, refined, integrated, and scaled for real-world operational environments. This collaboration will help us evaluate Iron Rain through a disciplined technical process and continue maturing the system against the types of threats forces are seeing today."

The DEVCOM Armaments Center, headquartered at Picatinny Arsenal, is the U.S. Army's principal organization for armaments research, development, engineering, and lifecycle support. Its mission includes developing new armaments capabilities, improving fielded systems, maintaining a strong technology base, and providing technical support to soldiers in the field.

The CRADA supports research and development activities and does not represent a procurement decision, production commitment, contract award, or endorsement by the U.S. Army or DEVCOM Armaments Center.

About ARCYN Defense

ARCYN Defense develops next-generation air and counter-threat defense systems that combine edge AI, advanced sensing, and kinetic technologies to deliver precision, resilience, and affordability at scale in modern operational environments. More at www.arcyndefense.com

Media Contact:

Aaron Poynton

(949) 414-9961

[email protected]

SOURCE ARCYN Defense