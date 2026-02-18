ARCYN Defense Closes Seed Round to Build Next-Generation Defense Systems

ARCYN Defense has closed its seed financing round to accelerate development of next-generation air and counter-threat defense systems designed for modern, contested battlefields. Formerly Marteos Industries, the company is advancing an edge-AI-enabled, kinetic defense platform focused on precision, resilience, and affordability at scale. ARCYN is preparing its minimum viable product for upcoming demonstrations with the U.S. Department of War and has assembled a seasoned leadership team and advisory board of senior military and space operations leaders. The company aims to redefine the economics of air defense in response to rapidly proliferating, low-cost threats.

Formerly Marteos Industries, ARCYN Defense is building on an early prototype air defense platform that leverages edge artificial intelligence, advanced sensing, and kinetic technologies to deliver affordable, high-precision protection against emerging battlefield threats. The company's minimum viable product is currently under development and preparing to participate in several upcoming demonstrations with the U.S. Department of War (DOW).

ARCYN Defense also announced the appointment of its management team, led by Dr. Aaron Poynton, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fazel Farahmand, Chief Technology Officer, and Lou Schiliro, Head of Operations.

In addition, the company confirmed the formation of a distinguished advisory board that includes Major General Brook Leonard (Ret.), former Deputy Commander and Director of Operations for Combined Task Force–Space Operations and former Chief of Staff to U.S. Space Command; Lieutenant General Eric Wesley (Ret.), former Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Futures Command and former Commanding General at Fort Benning, Georgia; and Colonel Terry Virts (Ret.), U.S. Air Force, former NASA astronaut and commander of the International Space Station.

ARCYN Defense is focused on redefining the economics of modern defense by delivering systems designed for speed, adaptability, and scale in contested environments where low-cost, proliferated threats are reshaping the character of warfare.

"Our mission is to build defense systems aligned with today's operational realities," Poynton said. "ARCYN is focused on precision, resilience, and affordability at a scale that enables real deterrence."

ARCYN Defense is a U.S.-based defense technology company developing next-generation air and counter-threat defense systems powered by edge AI and advanced kinetic technologies, purpose-built for modern and future operational environments.

