ARD Finance S.A. Pricing of $2.2 billion equivalent ($/EUR) Financing

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ARD Finance S.A. ("ARD Finance") announces that it has priced the following transactions, totalling $2.2 billion equivalent ($/EUR):

EUR1,000 million of Senior Secured Toggle Notes due 2027, at a coupon of 5.000% and

of Senior Secured Toggle Notes due 2027, at a coupon of 5.000% and $1,130 million of Senior Secured Toggle Notes due 2027, at a coupon of 6.500%, together the "Notes"

Net proceeds from the issuance and sale of the Notes will be used to redeem in full (i) the €845 million 6.625% Senior Secured Toggle Notes due 2023 and $770 million 7.125% Senior Secured Toggle Notes due 2023, both issued by ARD Finance and (ii) the Senior Secured 8.750% PIK Notes due 2023 issued by ARD Securities Finance SARL, and pay accrued interest and applicable redemption premia.

Paul Coulson, Chairman and CEO of Ardagh Group, said, "We are very pleased with the support we have received in this latest offering, in which we have reduced the average interest rate on debt at ARD Finance S.A., our holding company, from approximately 7.2% to 5.8% and extended maturities to mid-2027."

ARD Finance owns approximately 92% of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD). Ardagh Group S.A. is unaffected by this financing.

Ardagh Group S.A. is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates more than 50 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries across three continents, employing over 16,000 people, with sales of $7bn.

