Ardagh Awarded EcoVadis Platinum Sustainability Rating

Places Ardagh in Top 1% of Companies Evaluated

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A., including Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., (AMP) has been awarded its second consecutive platinum rating, the highest distinction from EcoVadis.

AMP has set ambitious emissions, ecology and social commitments, science-based targets as well as aligning with specific U.N. Sustainable Development Goals positioning for a more equitable, inclusive and environmentally responsible future.

"As a leader in sustainable metal packaging, AMP engages with a range of priority ESG ratings to review our performance and to ensure we deliver strong sustainability performance across our operating businesses," said Susan Doyle-Kelly, Ardagh's Sustainability Group Reporting Director. "We are delighted to receive this coveted Platinum rating for the second year in a row from EcoVadis, an important rating to our customers and stakeholders which confirms our sustainability commitments."

More information on Ardagh Metal Packaging's sustainability progress can be found here: ardaghmetalpackaging.com/corporate/sustainability

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging is a leading global supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable metal beverage cans to brand owners globally. An operating business of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing 6,300 employees and had sales of $4.7 billion in 2022.

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.