Ardagh Glass Packaging and CI Renewables near completion of solar facility in California

Jan 22, 2025, 10:00 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America), an operating business of Ardagh Group, and CI Renewables, are nearing completion of a renewable electricity solar facility in Madera, Calif.

The nearly 13-Megawatt DC solar facility, built and operated by VALTA Energy, will be operational by March of this year. The solar field will supply electricity to Ardagh Glass Packaging's Madera, Calif. glass manufacturing facility, which will account for approximately 20% of the facility's electricity demand.

"Ardagh's solar field in Madera exemplifies our commitment to adding renewable electricity in the regions where we operate," said Alex Winters, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ardagh Glass Packaging. "I want to extend my gratitude to our project partners and especially to our dedicated Madera and Engineering teams for their commitment to completing this project safely."

The electricity generated from this project is estimated to reduce demand from the local grid equivalent to more than 2,500 averaged-sized American homes (U.S. Energy Information Administration, 2023).

Ardagh will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony in March to commemorate the solar facility.

Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable glass packaging. Ardagh Glass Packaging operates 37 production facilities in North America, Europe and Africa and employs approximately 14,000 people and has recorded revenues of $4.6 billion.

