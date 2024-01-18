Ardagh Glass Packaging and CI Renewables partner on a solar project in California

News provided by

Ardagh Group S.A.

18 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America), an operating business of Ardagh Group, and CI Renewables, are moving forward with plans of a renewable energy solar project in Madera, Calif.

The 10-Megawatt solar project, built and operated by VALTA Energy, will be completed this year. The solar project will supply electricity to Ardagh Glass Packaging's Madera, Calif. glass manufacturing facility, which will account for approximately 25% of the facility's electricity demand.

The electricity generated from this project is estimated to reduce demand from the local grid equivalent to more than 1,500 averaged-sized American homes (U.S. Energy Information Administration, 2023).

"We are pleased to see this important solar project for Ardagh move forward," said Walter Serafyn, Managing Partner of CI Renewables LLC. "This is the second large-scale solar project we have developed for Ardagh, and we look forward to more opportunities with Ardagh in the future."

Ardagh's Madera, Calif. facility has a long history of responsibly managing its natural resources usage. In 2022, the facility received its ninth consecutive ENERGY STAR® plant certification.

"As an environmental leader in the packaging industry, Ardagh continuously pursues opportunities to increase our use of renewable energy," said Alex Winters, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ardagh Glass Packaging. "Not only does this project advance Ardagh closer to our sustainability targets, but it also stands to aid our wine customers in their sustainability endeavors. By curbing the carbon footprint of bottles sourced from our Madera facility, this initiative aligns with our shared goal of fostering a more environmentally conscious future."

Ardagh's Madera, Calif., facility manufactures glass containers for the U.S. wine market, supplying wineries across the U.S.

Download image here.

Notes to the editor 

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 63 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with sales of approximately $9 bn.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.

Also from this source

Ardagh Glass Packaging launches new Boston Round beverage bottles on its BuyOurBottles website

Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America), an operating business of Ardagh Group, introduced two new Boston Round bottles to its...
Ardagh Glass Packaging renews supply agreement with Oliver Winery to manufacture its glass wine bottles

Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America), an operating business of Ardagh Group, announced its renewed supply agreement with Oliver...
