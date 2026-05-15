Ardagh Glass Packaging Announces Key Executive Appointments and New Management Structure to Drive Regional Agility and Commercial Strength

Alexander Kuzan appointed CEO for AGP-Europe; Timur Colak expands role to Chief Commercial Officer for AGP

LUXEMBOURG, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP), a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, today announced key senior executive appointments and a strategic restructuring of its management team. These changes are designed to enhance regional autonomy, drive a more structured commercial approach, and position AGP for long-term success.

Alexander Kuzan has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer for AGP-Europe, while Timur Colak, currently Chief Transformation Officer, will take on the expanded role of Chief Commercial Officer for AGP.

Following the announcement that Mike Dick, CEO of AGP, will retire from his role effective as of the end of May 2026, AGP is restructuring its management reporting, with CEOs of AGP's regional businesses – Brian Brandstatter for AGP-North America, Paul Curnow for AGP-Africa, and Alexander Kuzan for AGP-Europe – reporting directly to Mark Porto, Executive Chairman of Ardagh Group. Timur Colak will continue to report directly to Mark Porto.

"These appointments and structural changes represent a pivotal moment for Ardagh Glass Packaging as we evolve in a dynamic global market," said Mark Porto. "By empowering our regional leaders and sharpening our commercial focus, we are positioning ourselves to operate with greater speed and agility. This new structure allows us to be more responsive to our customers' needs and builds a strong foundation for sustainable growth and continued industry leadership."

Alexander Kuzan joins AGP from Novelis, where he served as Vice President and General Manager of the Can division in Europe since 2017. He was responsible for developing and implementing the company's beverage and food packaging strategy across Europe. He holds a master's degree in computer science from the University of Zurich and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

"I am thrilled to join Ardagh Glass Packaging at such a transformational time," said Alexander Kuzan. "AGP has a remarkable heritage of quality, innovation, and customer-centric service. I look forward to working with the talented team in Europe to build on this legacy, drive performance, and partner with our customers to achieve their goals."

Timur Colak's expanded role as Chief Commercial Officer of AGP, in addition to his responsibilities as Chief Transformation Officer, is central to AGP's strategy to enhance its commercial operations. He will lead the global sales process with a more structured, value-based approach.

"We are strengthening our commercial operations by introducing enhanced analytics and commercial modelling tools to underpin our entire sales process," said Timur Colak. "I am excited to lead our commercial teams as we focus on delivering exceptional value for both our customers and our business, ensuring our relationships are true partnerships for mutual success."

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Holdings S.A. is the ultimate parent company of Ardagh Group, which is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal beverage and glass container packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh Group operates 58 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing approximately 19,000 people with sales of approximately $9.6 billion.

For more information, visit https://www.ardaghgroup.com

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Pat Walsh, Murray Consultants

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SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.