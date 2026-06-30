Ardagh Glass Packaging awarded ENERGY STAR® plant certification for California production facility

INDIANAPOLIS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) , an operating business of Ardagh Group, was awarded an ENERGY STAR® plant certification for its glassmaking facility in Madera, Calif., from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

This marks the 11th year that Ardagh Glass Packaging's Madera facility has earned the ENERGY STAR certification, reflecting a legacy of continued energy savings. The Madera production facility performs within the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA.

"Earning ENERGY STAR certification for the 11th time underscores our long-standing commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable manufacturing," said Brian Brandstatter, President and CEO for AGP-North America. "Our Madera team continues to drive meaningful improvements that reduce energy use, optimize operations and deliver high-quality, endlessly recyclable glass packaging to our customers."

The Madera facility manufactures approximately one million glass bottles per day for the U.S. wine market.

Since 2010, eight current Ardagh facilities have received more than 45 ENERGY STAR plant and building certifications. AGP-North America remains the only U.S., glass container manufacturer to earn these recognitions for multiple facilities over multiple years.

Ardagh Glass Packaging's Madera facility has improved energy performance by upgrading and optimizing furnaces, utilizing recycled glass and installing energy-efficient lighting fixtures, among many other energy-saving initiatives.

ENERGY STAR was introduced by EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR.

For more information about AGP-North America's recyclable glass packaging, visit our website.

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Notes to the editor

Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable glass packaging. Ardagh Glass Packaging operates 35 production facilities in North America, Europe and Africa and employs approximately 12,500 people and has recorded revenues of $4.1 billion in 2025.

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations — including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500® — rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. For more information about ENERGY STAR plant certification, visit https://www.energystar.gov/industrial_plants/earn-recognition/plant-certification.

SOURCE Ardagh Glass Packaging Holdings SARL