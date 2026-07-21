Ardagh Glass Packaging celebrates 130 years of glass manufacturing in Pennsylvania

INDIANAPOLIS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) , an operating business of Ardagh Group, is proud to celebrate the 130th anniversary of its Port Allegany, Pa., glass manufacturing facility, recognizing their long history of craftsmanship, innovation and commitment to the local community.

Originally built in 1896 by Olean Glass Co., Ardagh Glass Packaging's Port Allegany facility holds a unique place in the region's history as the first glass factory established in McKean County – and the only one still standing today. Since that time, the facility has continued to evolve while maintaining its legacy of manufacturing high-quality glass packaging for the beer, beverage, food, spirits and wine markets, amongst other products.

Today, the facility employs approximately 270 salaried and union-represented hourly employees and serves as an important part of Ardagh's U.S. glass manufacturing network, producing approximately 750,000 glass containers each day.

"We recognize that our people are our greatest asset," said Chris Thornton, Chief Operations Officer for AGP-North America. "Celebrating 130 years is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the generations of employees who have contributed their skill, dedication and passion to this production facility and the U.S. glass packaging industry. For more than a century, the Port Allegany team has produced glass packaging that consumers trust to protect the quality, freshness and integrity of the products they enjoy every day. We are proud to celebrate that legacy and the Port Allegany employees that manufacture bottles and jars for our customers' brands and are actively engaged with their local community."

The facility has evolved with advancements in technology, continuously improving efficiency while maintaining rigorous safety and quality standards. In 2017, the Port Allegany facility became home to Ardagh Glass Packaging's Development Machine that helps brand owners accelerate new product introductions into the market. The Development Machine can simulate nearly every manufacturing condition, creating glass bottles and jars in a variety of heights, weights and diameters while incorporating the latest packaging design trends, including distinctive shapes, textures and embossing.

To commemorate the milestone, the Port Allegany facility hosted a series of anniversary activities, including a celebration recognizing current employees for their contributions to the plant's success, as well as a facility tour for members of the community that showcased the glassmaking process and the facility's 130-year legacy in the region.

During the anniversary celebration, Martin Causer, Representative of the 67th District of the House of Representatives of Pennsylvania, presented the Port Allegany facility with a Certificate of Achievement in recognition of its historic milestone.

Throughout its history, the Port Allegany facility has remained a cornerstone of the local community, providing stable employment opportunities and contributing to the economic vitality of the region. As a shining example of the People-Powered Culture pillar of AGP's Clearly Ardagh strategic initiative, the Port Allegany team is well positioned to support customers with the quality, innovation and service they have trusted for generations.

For more information about AGP-North America's recyclable glass packaging, visit our website.

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Notes to the editor

Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable glass packaging. Ardagh Glass Packaging operates 35 production facilities in North America, Europe and Africa and employs approximately 12,500 people and has recorded revenues of $4.1 billion in 2025.

SOURCE Ardagh Glass Packaging Holdings SARL