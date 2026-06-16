Ardagh Glass Packaging expands stock spirits portfolio with new American-made 700ml liquor bottle

INDIANAPOLIS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) , an operating business of Ardagh Group, has expanded its American-made premium spirits portfolio with the introduction of a new 700ml liquor bottle.

The new 700ml liquor bottle is available for purchase directly from AGP-North America, and complements the existing 750ml liquor that is also available as part of the stock collection. The bottles are designed and manufactured in the U.S., in high-quality glass, by AGP-North America.

Traditionally used for export markets, the 700ml bottle format is now available for domestic filling following the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau's (TTB) ruling in 2025 to authorize additional standards of fill for distilled spirits containers. This new bottle design delivers greater flexibility for spirits producers seeking product differentiation without requiring significant changes to their filling lines.

"As the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the U.S. spirits market, Ardagh Glass Packaging is proud to collaborate with brands of all sizes," said Darrell Wineman, Vice President, Sales – Food and Spirits for AGP–North America. "The addition of our 700ml liquor bottle further strengthens our portfolio of endlessly recyclable, American-made glass packaging, giving customers greater flexibility to meet evolving market demands while upholding the exceptional quality and craftsmanship they expect."

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a selection of premium spirits bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes. To view Ardagh's spirits bottle stock portfolio used by some of the most iconic brands, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/spirits2026.

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Notes to the editor

Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable glass packaging. Ardagh Glass Packaging operates 35 production facilities in North America, Europe and Africa and employs approximately 12,500 people and has recorded revenues of $4.1 billion in 2025.

SOURCE Ardagh Glass Packaging Holdings SARL