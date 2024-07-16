Ardagh Glass Packaging enhances craft beverage bottle stock portfolio

INDIANAPOLIS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) , an operating business of Ardagh Group, introduced a new series of craft beverage bottles to its growing portfolio of American-made bottles.

The 12oz glass craft beverage bottles are available for purchase directly from AGP-North America in three different colors, including emerald green, flint (clear) and amber (brown) glass. The bottles are designed and manufactured in the U.S., by AGP-North America in high-quality glass that is 100% recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without any loss in purity or quality.

"We've been packaging Excel Bottling Brands in Ardagh's amber and flint 12oz craft beverage bottles, and we recently transitioned to Ardagh's emerald green bottles," said Mitch Reed, Executive Vice President at Excel Bottling Company. "Now, we can change flavors and glass bottles throughout the day without making any revisions to the filling and packaging equipment, making it much easier on our operations while offering several different beverage varieties for consumers."

Consumers are more committed to sustainability and are more health-conscious, preferring products and packaging that complement this lifestyle. About three in four consumers wish more companies offered their food and beverage products in glass packaging (CARAVAN Omnibus Survey 2022).

"Ardagh Glass Packaging continues to focus on developing its portfolio of American-made glass bottles to offer craft beverage producers increased flexibility for packaging their products," said Rashmi Markan, Vice President, Beer & Beverage for AGP-North America. "The new, 12oz craft beverage series of bottles complement a wide variety of craft beverages, offering brand differentiation with a trusted, sustainable glass bottle that fully protects the flavor of the beverage."

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing innovative glass bottles and jars in the U.S. and offers a wide selection of glass packaging in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

Customers interested in purchasing bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities may contact Ardagh directly at 636.299.5495 or [email protected].

To view Ardagh's extensive craft beverage bottle stock portfolio, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/beverage2024.

Ardagh Glass Packaging is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable glass packaging. Ardagh Glass Packaging operates 38 production facilities in North America, Europe and Africa and employs approximately 15,000 people and has recorded revenues of $4.6bn.

Excel Bottling is one of the few independent family bottlers in the nation and is the only returnable bottling line remaining in Illinois. Excel bottling produces a variety of flavored sodas using cane sugar, returnable bottles, and vintage bottling equipment. For more information, visit excelbottling.com/.

Gina Behrman, Vice President, Marketing, Communications & NPD at Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America, [email protected] , 317.558.5717

Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America, [email protected] , 317.558.5732

Mitch Reed, Executive Vice President at Excel Bottling Company, Inc., [email protected], 618.526.7159

SOURCE Ardagh Group