Ardagh Glass Packaging expands Peak bottle collection on its BuyOurBottles website

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) , an operating business of Ardagh Group , introduced two new 12oz glass bottles to complete its Peak bottle collection.

Complementing the existing 12oz Clear Peak bottle in flint (clear) glass , the new 12oz Emerald Peak in green glass and the new 12oz Amber Peak in brown glass , are now available for purchase on AGP-North America's BOB™ site (BuyOurBottles) . The Peak collection twist-off bottles are made using high-quality glass, designed and manufactured in the U.S.

"The Peak bottle collection provides versatility for craft beer and beverage producers, offering three different color varieties to showcase a variety of carbonated or non-carbonated beverages, including beer, kombucha, iced coffee, soda or juice," said Rashmi Markan, Chief Commercial Officer for AGP-North America. "The Peak collection offers flexibility by allowing breweries, beverage producers and co-packers to run bottles for different beverage products without any adjustments to their filling lines."

In 2012, AGP-North America launched the BOB site – the first website to offer craft brewers the ability to purchase beer bottles online in pallet quantities, direct from the manufacturer, using a credit card or PayPal™. Since its inception, the site has expanded to offer 13 beer and beverage bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

AGP-North America and BOB are dedicated to the craft beer and beverage market with capabilities and resources to grow with craft brewers and beverage producers every stage of the way. For customers interested in purchasing bottles by the pallet, the BOB platform offers convenient online ordering, and payment via credit card or PayPal. For bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, brewers can contact Ardagh directly at 636.299.5495 or [email protected] .

To view Ardagh's extensive glass beer bottle stock portfolio, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/beer2024 .

Download image here .

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable glass packaging. Ardagh Glass Packaging operates 38 production facilities in North America, Europe and Africa and employs approximately 14,000 people and has recorded revenues of $4.6 billion.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.