Ardagh Glass Packaging expands premium stock spirits portfolio

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) , an operating business of Ardagh Group , introduced new additions to its growing portfolio of American-made premium stock spirits bottles.

The new spirits bottles are available for purchase directly from AGP-North America in three different sizes, including a 50ml liquor , 100ml flask and 375ml flask , to complement the existing 200ml flask that is also available as part of the stock collection. The bottles are designed and manufactured in the U.S., by AGP-North America in high-quality glass.

"As the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the U.S. spirits market, Ardagh Glass Packaging supplies glass bottles to the most iconic spirits brands in the U.S.," said Darrell Wineman, Vice President, Sales – Food and Spirits for AGP-North America. "Ardagh continues to focus on developing its portfolio of American-made, sustainable glass spirits containers, like the newly released stock bottles, to showcase the brands America loves."

Glass spirits bottles preserve the true taste of the product, are 100% recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without any loss in purity or quality, and they can go from the recycling bin to the store shelf in as little as 30 days.

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a selection of premium spirits bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes. To view Ardagh's spirits bottle stock portfolio, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/spirits2024.

