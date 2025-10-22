Ardagh Glass Packaging expands stock spirits portfolio with new American-made 100ml liquor bottle

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) , an operating business of Ardagh Group , introduced a new 100ml liquor bottle to its growing portfolio of American-made premium stock spirits bottles.

The new 100ml liquor bottle is available for purchase directly from AGP-North America, and complements the existing 50ml liquor that is also available as part of the stock collection. The bottles are designed and manufactured in the U.S., in high-quality glass, by AGP-North America.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging is proud to be the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the U.S. spirits market, partnering with some of the most iconic brands in the industry," said Darrell Wineman, Vice President, Sales – Food and Spirits for AGP-North America. "With the introduction of our 100ml stock liquor bottle, we are continuing to grow our portfolio of endlessly recyclable, American-made glass containers that help brands stand out on the store shelf and connect with consumers."

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a selection of premium spirits bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes. To view Ardagh's spirits bottle stock portfolio used by some of the most iconic brands, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/spirits2025.

Download image here.

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable glass packaging. Ardagh Glass Packaging operates 36 production facilities in North America, Europe and Africa and employs approximately 13,000 people and has recorded revenues of $4.2 billion.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.