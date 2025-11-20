Ardagh Glass Packaging launches improved BuyOurBottles e-commerce website

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) , an operating business of Ardagh Group, today announced the launch of its improved e-commerce website, now live at BuyOurBottles.com, powered by Shopify.

Originally launched in 2012, AGP-North America's BOB™ site (BuyOurBottles) became the first online platform to offer craft brewers the ability to purchase craft beer bottles online in pallet quantities, direct from the manufacturer. In 2017, the site expanded to offer craft food producers the ability to purchase glass food jars and bottles directly via the online store.

The new, optimized site offers a fresh, intuitive design with an enhanced online experience for browsing products, providing an all-in-one solution for craft food and beverage producers.

Built on Shopify's robust platform, the BuyOurBottles site features:

Improved product search and filtering





Enhanced secure transactions





Streamlined checkout process





Integrated order tracking





Optimized mobile responsiveness





Advanced customer support

The website launch also sets the stage for expanded product offerings, exclusive online promotions and a more connected online shopping experience.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging is excited to introduce the new BuyOurBottles.com experience, designed with our customers in mind," said Rashmi Markan, Chief Commercial Officer for AGP-North America. "Built on Shopify's powerful platform, the site offers a one-stop shop for craft food and beverage producers to browse, quote and purchase a variety of high-quality glass packaging that is proudly made in the USA, direct from the manufacturer."

The BOB site now includes more than 20 different glass bottles and jars in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors.

AGP-North America is dedicated to the craft market with capabilities and resources to grow with craft food and beverage producers every stage of the way. For those interested in purchasing bottles or jars by the pallet, the BOB platform offers convenient online ordering, and payment via credit card or PayPal. For bottles or jars in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, craft food and beverage producers can contact Ardagh directly at 317.558.1990 or [email protected].

To celebrate the launch of our new e-commerce platform, customers can receive 15% off their glass bottles and jars order by using the code ONEFAMLY15 at checkout. This limited-time offer is good for one-time use on product prices only, and is valid through Dec. 31, 2025, only at BuyOurBottles.com .

