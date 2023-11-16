Ardagh Glass Packaging launches new Boston Round beverage bottles on its BuyOurBottles website

News provided by

Ardagh Group S.A.

16 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America), an operating business of Ardagh Group, introduced two new Boston Round bottles to its growing portfolio of American-made bottles.

The new 16oz (473ml) Boston Round glass beverage bottles are available for purchase on AGP-North America's BOB site (BuyOurBottles) in both amber (brown) and flint (clear) glass.

The strong, cylindrical Boston Round bottles with continuous-thread closures, are available in 12-pack cases. The bottles are designed and manufactured in the U.S., by AGP-North America out of high-quality glass that is 100 percent and endlessly recyclable.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging continues to focus on developing its portfolio of American-made glass bottles on the BOB site to meet the demand of craft brewers and beverage producers," said Rashmi Markan, Vice President, Beer & Beverage for AGP-North America. "The new Boston Round bottles complement a wide variety of craft beverage brands, offering brand differentiation with a trusted, sustainable glass bottle that fully protects the flavor of their beverage." 

In 2012, AGP-North America launched the BOB site for beer – the first website to offer craft brewers the ability to purchase beer bottles online in pallet quantities, direct from the manufacturer, using a credit card or PayPal.

The BOB site portfolio now includes 10 beer and beverage bottles in both amber and flint glass color options, offering craft brewers and beverage producers increased flexibility for packaging their products.

AGP-North America and BOB are dedicated to the craft beer and beverage market with capabilities and resources to grow with craft brewers and beverage producers every stage of the way. For customers interested in purchasing bottles by the pallet, the BOB platform offers convenient online ordering, and payment via credit card or PayPal. For bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, brewers can contact Ardagh directly at 636.299.5495 or [email protected].

To view Ardagh's extensive glass beer bottle stock portfolio, which offers a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/beverage2023.

Download image here.

Notes to the editor 

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 63 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with sales of approximately $9 bn.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.

Also from this source

Ardagh Glass Packaging renews supply agreement with Oliver Winery to manufacture its glass wine bottles

Ardagh Glass Packaging renews supply agreement with Oliver Winery to manufacture its glass wine bottles

Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America), an operating business of Ardagh Group, announced its renewed supply agreement with Oliver...
Ardagh Group issues 2023 Sustainability Report

Ardagh Group issues 2023 Sustainability Report

Ardagh Group S.A. (Ardagh), a leading global supplier of sustainable, infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging, has today published its 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.