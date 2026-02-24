Ardagh Glass Packaging launches two new 8oz ring neck bottles for the U.S. food market

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) , an operating business of Ardagh Group, has expanded its portfolio of American‑made glass food bottles with the launch of two newly designed 8oz ring neck bottles.

Perfect for dressings, sauces or marinades, the newly designed flint (clear) glass 8oz ring neck bottles, available with either a lug or continuous thread (CT) finish, are manufactured in the U.S. and are available for purchase directly from AGP-North America. The high-quality glass bottles are 100% recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without any loss in purity or quality.

A study from EcoFocus found that 91% of U.S. grocery shoppers view glass packaging as the least likely to change the taste of their food, and nearly two-thirds (61%) of grocery shoppers wish more foods and beverages were available in glass jars or bottles (Source: 2024 EcoFocus Worldwide).

"Ardagh Glass Packaging is pleased to offer these new 8oz ring neck bottles that offer brands the clarity, durability and shelf appeal they expect for their products," said Rashmi Markan, Chief Commercial Officer for AGP-North America. "These versatile glass bottles also deliver the premium look in a trusted packaging material that consumers desire."

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a wide selection of premium glass bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

To view Ardagh's extensive food bottle and jar stock portfolio, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/food2026.

