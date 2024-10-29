Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America partners with Don't Trash Glass™ program in Chicago

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (Ardagh) , an operating business of Ardagh Group, has partnered with Don't Trash Glass to accelerate opportunities in Chicago and beyond for recycling and increasing recycled content in the manufacture of glass bottles. Don't Trash Glass is a program in collaboration with the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI) and Glass King Recovery & Recycling that encourages more bars, restaurants and local businesses to collect used glass bottles, separately from waste streams, to be turned into new bottles and improve regional recycling rates.

"Ardagh is an advocate for recycling initiatives that ensure a source of high-quality recycled glass, such as the Don't Trash Glass program," said Brian Brandstatter, President and CEO of Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America. "The partnership symbolizes our commitment to improving regional glass collection and recycling while advancing the circularity of glass bottles."

Last year, the program collected 2.2 million pounds of glass from bars, restaurants and local businesses in its first-year partnership with Diageo North America in Illinois. Glass bottles and containers are then sorted and turned into cullet (furnace-ready recycled glass) for the Ardagh production facility to use to manufacture new glass bottles.

"Glass is 100% recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without any loss in quality or purity," said Scott DeFife, President of the Glass Packaging Institute. "Through Ardagh's partnership, we are capitalizing on an untapped source of glass bottles from bars and restaurants to manufacture new bottles within the same region."

The Don't Trash Glass pilot program launched in 2021 in the Greater Chicago area. Once collected, bottles are temporarily stored to be processed and then used by regional glass packaging manufacturers like Ardagh, aiming to keep glass bottles out of landfills. Based on its success in Chicago, the program has now been expanded to Kentucky and more.

"Partners are pivotal to making this program work," said Rose King, Chief Operating Officer of Glass King Recovery & Recycling. "Our partners can see the impact of their commitment on local businesses and the circularity of bottles."

To learn more about Don't Trash Glass, or to sign up to participate as a Chicago-area restaurant or bar, go to gpi.org/dont-trash-glass-program .

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable glass packaging. Ardagh Glass Packaging operates 38 production facilities in North America, Europe and Africa and employs approximately 14,000 people and has recorded revenues of $4.6 billion.

Diageo North America is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

Glass Packaging Institute (GPI) is the trade association representing the North American glass container industry. GPI promotes glass as the optimal packaging choice, advances environmental and recycling policies, advocates industry standards, and educates packaging professionals.

