Ardagh Glass Packaging supplies American-made glass bottles to Chameleon Coffee

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) , an operating business of Ardagh Group , announced its partnership with Chameleon Organic Coffee® (Chameleon Coffee) to supply the company with custom-designed glass bottles that are made in the USA.

Chameleon Coffee recently transitioned from purchasing imported glass bottles to American-made glass bottles from AGP-North America for its 10oz Ready-to-Drink Cold-Brew Coffees and 32oz Cold-Brew Coffee Concentrates. The partnership reinforces the cold-brew brand's commitment to sourcing local products and incorporating sustainable practices into its operations, which now includes its glass packaging.

In a study conducted by Eunomia Research & Consulting Ltd.*, results estimate that Chameleon Coffee experienced a nearly 30% reduction in the carbon footprint of these bottles by switching from Egyptian-supplied glass bottles to glass bottles made by AGP-North America. In addition to strengthening the economy and communities in the U.S. by supporting American jobs, bottles sourced from Ardagh reduced the transportation by more than 7,000 miles, which was the driving factor in the carbon footprint reduction.

"We're thrilled about our partnership with Ardagh," said Stewart Irving, SVP of Operations at SYSTM Foods (parent company to Chameleon). "Ardagh offers exceptional quality and consistency, enhanced sustainability with a shorter shipping distance, and proudly U.S.-made products – all with significantly improved lead times."

To modernize the custom glass bottle for Chameleon Coffee, AGP-North America's product design team utilized the Vision4Glass SM approach with a sculptured embossing process to update the shoulder decoration on the bottle.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging is committed to partnering with companies like Chameleon to understand their packaging needs and collaborate with them throughout the entire process," said Rashmi Markan, Chief Commercial Officer for AGP-North America. "We are proud to deliver customized designs in high-quality, sustainable glass bottles that reflect the premium reputation of their brand."

Ardagh Glass Packaging has a long history of serving the beverage industry, offering a wide selection of high-quality, American-made 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass beverage bottles in a variety of sizes, styles and finishes.

To view Ardagh's extensive glass beverage bottle stock portfolio, which offers a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/beverage2024 .

*Modeling and results for this 2024 comparative footprint are provided by independent consultancy Eunomia Research & Consulting Ltd.

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable glass packaging. Ardagh Glass Packaging operates 37 production facilities in North America, Europe and Africa and employs approximately 14,000 people and has recorded revenues of $4.6 billion.

Founded in 2010, Chameleon Coffee is Austin's original purveyor of bottled cold-brew coffee. Providing a one-of-a-kind, completely customizable coffee experience, Chameleon uses certified organic, responsibly sourced coffee. Chameleon's proprietary brewing process produces a super smooth, less acidic, highly caffeinated coffee that can be enjoyed hot or cold. The brand's portfolio of organic coffee offerings includes ready-to-drink cold-brew varieties, cold-brew concentrates, and now whole bean and ground coffee. Chameleon is a portfolio brand of SYSTM Foods. For more information, please visit ChameleonCoffee.com.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.