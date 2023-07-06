Ardagh Glass Packaging's Houston facility awarded ENERGY STAR® plant certification

News provided by

Ardagh Group S.A.

06 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-NA), an operating business of Ardagh Group, was awarded an ENERGY STAR® plant certification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its glassmaking facility in Houston.

Ardagh's Houston facility demonstrates superior energy performance and performs within the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA.

The Houston facility manufactures approximately two million glass containers per day for the U.S. beer market.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging is honored for our Houston facility to earn its first ENERGY STAR plant certification," said Alex Winters, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ardagh Glass Packaging. "Thanks to the dedicated Ardagh employees for their commitment to energy efficiency initiatives, making Ardagh an environmental leader in the packaging industry."

Since 2010, 11 Ardagh facilities have received 51 ENERGY STAR plant and building certifications. AGP-NA remains the only U.S., glass container manufacturer to earn this recognition for multiple facilities over multiple years.

Ardagh's Houston facility has improved energy performance by operating a highly efficient furnace, utilizing recycled glass and installing energy-efficient lighting fixtures, among many other energy-saving initiatives.

"Improving the energy efficiency of our nation's buildings is critical to protecting our environment," said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. "From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their operations more efficient and earning EPA's ENERGY STAR certification."

In January 2023, Ardagh announced that its glass manufacturing facility in Madera, Calif., was awarded an ENERGY STAR plant certification.

For more information about Ardagh's 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass packaging, visit our website.

Download image here.

Notes to the editor 

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 21,000 people with sales of approximately $10 bn.

ENERGY STAR was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR.

For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for Industrial Facilities:  energystar.gov/plants.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.

Also from this source

Ardagh Group announces Africa Centre of Excellence

Ardagh Glass Packaging builds breakthrough 'NextGen Furnace' in Germany

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.