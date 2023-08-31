Ardagh Glass Packaging's NextGen furnace construction nears completion

News provided by

Ardagh Group S.A.

31 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The breakthrough NextGen furnace, currently under construction at the Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) facility in Obernkirchen, Germany, is nearing completion.  The furnace build, including all refractory brickwork, is complete, and the installation of electrical and other ancillary services are now in the final stages.

The hybrid NextGen furnace technology is designed to use 80% renewable electricity and 20% gas, leading to a significant reduction in CO2 emissions - by as much as 60% in the furnace - dramatically reducing the carbon footprint of glass packaging.

Jens Schaefer, Operations Director, Ardagh Glass Packaging-Germany, said: "We are delighted to see this ground-breaking furnace nearing completion. We are firmly on track to deliver commercial bottles produced in the NextGen furnace this year; the next step will be the furnace heat-up, followed by full glass production in Q4. I would like to thank all the AGP team, our suppliers and sub-contractors who have worked with such dedication and focus to deliver this exciting project."

This pioneering, large-scale hybrid electric furnace will use high levels of recycled glass cullet to produce up to 350 tonnes of glass bottles per day, initially in amber glass, with the capability of making other colours.

Download image here 

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 63 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with sales of more than $9bn.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.

Also from this source

Ardagh Group announces a major 10-year STEM education investment in Brazil impacting 200,000 students

SPLENDOR® WATER LAUNCHES SUSTAINABLY MADE, 100% RECYCLABLE INDIGO GLASS BOTTLES IN COLLABORATION WITH ARDAGH GLASS PACKAGING

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.