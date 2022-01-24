Ardagh Group advances STEM education grants in the U.S.

As part of its $50 million program, Ardagh committed approximately $4 million to 154 PreK-12 schools in 2021 and will provide an additional $2.9 million this year to 122 PreK-12 schools to support STEM education expansion in the U.S. To date, Ardagh has partnered with PLTW to help fund 276 PreK-12 schools in 47 school districts across the following Ardagh communities: Bishopville, South Carolina; Bridgeton, New Jersey; Chicago, Illinois; Dolton, Illinois; Dunkirk, Indiana; Elk Grove, Illinois; Fairfield, California; Henderson, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; Huron, Ohio; Olive Branch, Mississippi; Pevely, Missouri; Port Allegany, Pennsylvania; Ruston, Louisiana; Sapulpa, Oklahoma; Seattle, Washington; Valparaiso, Indiana; Whitehouse, Ohio; Winchester, Indiana; Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

It is expected that, during the 10-year period of this investment program, Ardagh-sponsored education grants will benefit more than 500,000 PreK-12 students. In addition, the program will deliver best-in-class teacher training to more than 5,000 teachers across 2,000 schools in Ardagh's U.S. communities.

"As we think about preparing students for their future careers, the importance of employers engaging with students at an early stage cannot be underestimated," said PLTW President and CEO Dr. Vince Bertram. "We are grateful for Ardagh's continued commitment to partner with PLTW to provide PreK-12 students across the country with transformative, real-world learning experiences that equip them with the subject matter and transportable skills to thrive in life beyond the classroom."

Our education investments, which align to Sustainable Development Goal – 4 Quality Education, are just the beginning. Ardagh is delighted to also announce a global extension of education grant funding to Ardagh communities in Europe and Brazil, with plans to be finalized and implemented this year. "We believe in the power of education to change lives, particularly in valued but underserved STEM fields," said John Sadlier, Chief Sustainability Officer, Ardagh Group. "This is why we will be extending STEM education funding to Europe and Brazil, another clear step in our sustainability strategies which include leveraging the capabilities of our people and our organization to strengthen the communities in which we operate."

