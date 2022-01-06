Ardagh Group awarded gold rating again from EcoVadis

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoVadis, one of the most trusted and independent sustainability rating platforms, has awarded Ardagh a gold rating once again. EcoVadis gold, one of the highest ratings and the sixth for Ardagh, recognises the Group's responsible and sustainable practices. Scoring in the 97th percentile, the rating reflects the quality of Ardagh's sustainability management systems.

Gold is only achieved by the top 5% of companies assessed by EcoVadis and Ardagh's rating comes with an improved score of 71, a raise from 67 in 2020. The rating demonstrates the dedication to implement the Group's sustainability strategy, launched in 2020. The new strategy, which reinforces the Group's commitment to the circular economy, is underpinned by three pillars of emissions, ecology and social. The strategy also maps out ambitious commitments and targets for the coming decade.

"As a leader in infinitely sustainable metal and glass packaging, we have set specific goals to reduce our environmental impacts," said John Sadlier, Chief Sustainability Officer Ardagh Group. "They include emission reductions, renewable electricity sourcing and zero waste to landfill across our production facilities to name a few. We are delighted to have improved our EcoVadis rating and we look forward to achieving more on our sustainability journey to 2030."

Ardagh scored 80% for its environmental performance with EcoVadis. Its 2030 targets will continue to focus on CO 2 reduction and maximising the use of recycled materials. Ardagh has a clear goal of alignment with the UN and Paris Climate Agreement of 2015 in achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

