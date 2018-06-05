Ardagh Group Earns EPA's ENERGY STAR® Certification for Superior Energy Efficiency

The three Ardagh Group manufacturing facilities, located in Bridgeton, N.J.; Dunkirk, Ind.; and Madera, Calif.; have demonstrated best-in-class energy performance and perform within the top 25 percent nationwide for energy efficiency when compared to similar plants across the country. This is the fourth consecutive year for Bridgeton, the fifth consecutive year for Madera, and the sixth consecutive year for Dunkirk to be awarded ENERGY STAR plant certifications, reflecting a legacy of continued energy savings.

"Ardagh Group is honored to remain the only U.S. glass container manufacturer to earn the ENERGY STAR plant certifications," said Bertrand Paulet, President & CEO of Ardagh Group, Glass – North America. "With this achievement, we have demonstrated our commitment to environmental stewardship by optimizing our manufacturing operations while also lowering our energy consumption."

Since 2010, nine Ardagh Group, Glass – North America facilities have received 33 ENERGY STAR plant certifications.

Meeting strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA, Ardagh Group's three recognized glass facilities have improved energy performance by upgrading and optimizing furnaces, utilizing recycled glass, installing energy-efficient lighting fixtures and repairing air compressor leaks.

"Improving the energy efficiency of our nation's industrial facilities is critical to protecting our environment," said Jean Lupinacci, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. "From the plant floor to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their facilities more efficient and earning EPA's ENERGY STAR certification."

ENERGY STAR was introduced by EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. Today, the ENERGY STAR label can be found on more than 60 different kinds of products, as well as new homes and commercial and industrial buildings that meet strict energy-efficiency specifications set by the EPA. Over the past twenty years, American families and businesses have saved a total of nearly $450 billion on utility bills and prevented more than 3.1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions with help from ENERGY STAR.

For more than 125 years, Ardagh Group has been producing innovative glass bottles in the U.S., and is one of the leading glass suppliers to the U.S. food and beverage markets. To learn more about Ardagh Group's glass packaging, go to www.ardaghgroup.com/glass.

Ardagh Group is a global leader in glass and metal packaging solutions, producing packaging for most of the world's leading food, beverage and consumer brands. We operate 108 facilities in 22 countries, employ approximately 23,000 people and have global sales of approximately $8.6 billion. www.ardaghgroup.com

