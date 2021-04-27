Ardagh Group, Glass - North America achieves ISO 14001:2015 certification

INDIANAPOLIS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a business unit of Ardagh Group, announced that 13 of its glass production facilities and its Fishers, Ind., headquarters have achieved ISO 14001:2015 certification.

The ISO 14001:2015 registration was recently updated from individual site certifications to a multi-site certification, so this is Ardagh's first certification that includes its Fishers, Ind., Glass – North America headquarters. This multi-site certification demonstrates that Ardagh meets the ISO standards at every level in the organization.

ISO 14001 is a family of environmental management standards advanced by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). ISO 14001 provides the framework to help organizations minimize their impact on the environment, comply with applicable laws and regulations, and work toward continual environmental improvement.

"As part of Ardagh's sustainability journey, we strive to implement robust environmental practices in our production facilities and our corporate office that deliver results," said Conrad Winkler, President and CEO of Ardagh Group, Glass – North America. "The ISO 14001:2015 certification reflects Ardagh's commitment to environmental excellence and validates our best practices in minimizing our impact on the environment, resulting in more sustainable and efficient operations."

Through this certification process, Ardagh has monitored and measured key performance, evaluated results, improved operational controls and maintained regulatory, company and industry compliance.

In addition to the ISO 14001:2015 certification, Ardagh has three glass production facilities, located in Bridgeton, N.J.; Dunkirk, Ind.; and Madera, Calif.; that were awarded ENERGY STAR plant certifications, and an ENERGY STAR building certification for its distribution center in Fairfield, Calif., from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a selection of premium glass bottles and jars in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

