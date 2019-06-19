Ardagh Group Now Powered By Solar Energy

Ardagh is a leading supplier of inherently sustainable packaging and aims to minimize its negative environmental impact whilst remaining economically sustainable and socially responsible.

"As a leading U.S. manufacturer of infinitely recyclable glass bottles and jars, Ardagh Group is committed to be the leader in sustainability in the North American glass packaging market," said Bertrand Paulet, President and CEO, Ardagh Group, Glass – North America. "As part of this drive for sustainability, we are continuously looking for new opportunities to increase our use of green energy. We are pleased to have partnered with KDC Solar on this new state-of-the-art solar plant in Bridgeton, N.J., which will supply renewable energy for our glass manufacturing facility and thereby contribute to a further reduction in our carbon footprint."

For hi-res images, video and key features of the project, visit: https://bit.ly/2MSaWl5 .

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates more than 100 metal and glass production facilities in 22 countries across five continents, employing more than 23,000 people with sales of $9bn.

For more information, visit www.ardaghgroup.com .

About KDC Solar LLC

KDC Solar supplies commercial, industrials and governments with significantly lower long-term electric costs through solar power. KDC Solar currently owns and operates more than 99 megawatts of solar facilities at 16 different locations and has recently completed the largest net metered project in the State of New Jersey. It is constructing an additional 11 megawatts of solar projects at businesses and institutions throughout New Jersey. For more information, visit www.kdcsolar.com .

Media Contact:

Briana Juliano

860-672-0043,117

briana.juliano@oneeleven-group.com

SOURCE KDC Solar

Related Links

http://www.kdcsolar.com

