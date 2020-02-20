Ardagh Group S.A. - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.























December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

Change

Change CCY



($'m except per share data)







Full Year















Revenue (1)

6,660

6,676

-

2% Adjusted EBITDA (1)

1,173

1,115

5%

8% Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)

17.6%

16.7%

+90 bps

+90 bps Adjusted earnings per share - Group (1)

1.82

1.69

8%

10% Earnings/(loss) per share - Group

6.17

(0.40)







Fourth Quarter















Revenue (1)

1,581

1,589

(1%)

1% Adjusted EBITDA (1)

267

255

5%

6% Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)

16.9%

16.0%

+90 bps

+80 bps Adjusted earnings per share - Group (1)

0.39

0.33

18%

22% Dividend per share declared (2)

0.14

0.14

























Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA

4.5x

5.0x









Paul Coulson, Chairman and Chief Executive, said "2019 was a year of significant progress for the Group. Metal Packaging demand was strong, notably in the Americas, and global beverage can shipments increased by 5%. Glass Packaging Europe delivered another excellent year of growth, while Glass Packaging North America successfully stabilized earnings. The sustainability-driven demand backdrop for our infinitely-recyclable products remains favorable and we look to further progress in 2020."

Revenue from Continuing Operations increased by 2% at constant currency, to $6.7 billion for the year;

for the year; Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations increased by 8% at constant currency, to $1,173 million ;

; Adjusted earnings per share increased by 10% at constant currency to $1.82 (2018: $1.69 );

(2018: ); Earnings per share of $6.17 for the year (2018: Loss per share of $0.40 );

for the year (2018: Loss per share of ); Fourth quarter revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 1% and 6% respectively at constant currency;

Global beverage can shipments growth of 4% for the quarter and 5% for the year, with full year specialty can growth of 6%;

Glass Packaging revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 2% and 20% respectively at constant currency in the quarter, reflecting continued strong delivery in Europe and stabilization in North America ;

and stabilization in ; Food & Specialty Packaging divestment completed in October 2019 , with proceeds used to repay debt;

, with proceeds used to repay debt; Leverage reduced to 4.5x at year end, with further maturity and interest rate savings achieved during the year;

2020 outlook: Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.2 billion ; Adjusted free cash flow of $375 - $400 million , before Business Growth Investments of approximately $250 million ; Adjusted earnings per share of $1.48 - $1.64 (3); First quarter Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $270 million .

Summary Financial Information























Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(in $ millions, except EPS, ratios and percentages) Revenue (4)

1,581

1,589

6,660

6,676 Adjusted EBITDA (4)

267

255

1,173

1,115 Adjusted EBITDA margin (4)

16.9%

16.0%

17.6%

16.7% Operating cash flow (4)

399

359

687

616

















Profit/(loss) for the period - Group

1,405

(144)

1,458

(94) Adjusted profit for the period - Group (4)

92

78

431

400 Earnings/(loss) per share - Group

5.94

(0.61)

6.17

(0.40) Adjusted earnings per share - Group (4)

0.39

0.33

1.82

1.69

































At December 31,

At December 31,



2019

2018



$'m

$'m Net debt (5)

5,328

7,462 Cash and available liquidity

1,278

1,170 Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA (6)

4.5x

5.0x

Financial Performance Review Bridge of 2018 to 2019 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA – Continuing Operations

Three months ended December 31, 2019





















Revenue

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Continuing

Operations



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2018

379

432

387

391

1,589 Organic

(25)

25

21

(3)

18 FX translation

(13)

—

(13)

—

(26) Revenue 2019

341

457

395

388

1,581





















Adjusted EBITDA

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Continuing

Operations



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2018

53

69

84

49

255 Organic

(11)

(6)

9

(2)

(10) IFRS 16

3

3

8

11

25 FX translation

(1)

—

(2)

—

(3) Adjusted EBITDA 2019

44

66

99

58

267





















2019 margin

12.9%

14.4%

25.1%

14.9%

16.9% 2018 margin

14.0%

16.0%

21.7%

12.5%

16.0%











































Year ended December 31, 2019









































Revenue

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Continuing

Operations



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2018

1,616

1,742

1,623

1,695

6,676 Organic

26

74

77

(20)

157 FX translation

(86)

—

(87)

—

(173) Revenue 2019

1,556

1,816

1,613

1,675

6,660





















Adjusted EBITDA

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Europe

Metal

Beverage

Packaging

Americas

Glass

Packaging

Europe

Glass

Packaging

North

America

Continuing

Operations



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2018

270

230

358

257

1,115 Organic

(18)

11

28

(14)

7 IFRS 16

14

9

24

36

83 FX translation

(13)

—

(19)

—

(32) Adjusted EBITDA 2019

253

250

391

279

1,173





















2019 margin

16.3%

13.8%

24.2%

16.7%

17.6% 2018 margin

16.7%

13.2%

22.1%

15.2%

16.7%

Group Performance

On October 31, 2019, the Group completed the combination of its Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business, operating as part of the Metal Packaging Europe and Metal Packaging Americas segments, with the business of Exal, to form Trivium Packaging, a global leader in metal packaging. The Group holds a stake of approximately 42% in Trivium. As a result of the completion of the transaction, the composition of the Group's operating and reporting segments changed. The Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business has been reported as a discontinued operation.

The following are the Group's four operating and reportable segments:

Metal Beverage Packaging Europe

Metal Beverage Packaging Americas

Glass Packaging Europe

Glass Packaging North America

Full year

Continuing Operations

Revenue decreased by $16 million, to $6,660 million in 2019, compared with $6,676 million in the year ended 31 December 2018. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 2%, principally due to volume/mix growth in beverage cans and the pass through of increased input costs in Glass packaging.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $58 million, or 5%, to $1,173 million in the year ended 31 December 2019. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $90 million, or 8%, principally due to favorable volume/mix effects, lower input costs and the impact of IFRS 16, partly offset by higher operating costs.

Fourth Quarter

Continuing Operations

Revenue of $1,581 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 decreased by 1% at actual exchange rates and increased by $18 million or 1% at constant currency, compared with the same period last year. The increase in revenue is driven mainly by favorable volume/mix effects in Beverage Packaging Americas and higher selling prices in Glass Packaging, including the pass through of higher input costs.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $12 million, or 5%, to $267 million in the three months ending December 31, 2019. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 6%, principally due to favourable volume mix effects, the impact of IFRS 16, partly offset by higher operating costs.

Metal Beverage Packaging Europe

Revenue of $341 million decreased by 10% in the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue decreased by 7%, principally due to unfavorable volume/mix effects and lower selling prices. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $44 million decreased by 17% at actual exchange rates and 15% at constant currency, compared with the same period last year. The reduction in Adjusted EBITDA principally reflected increased operating costs and unfavorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by the impact of IFRS 16.

Metal Beverage Packaging Americas

Revenue increased by 6% to $457 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with the same period last year. This was principally due to favorable volume/mix effects of 11%, partly offset by the pass through of lower input costs. Adjusted EBITDA of $66 million decreased by 4% compared with the particularly strong prior year period, principally reflecting other operating cost increases, partly offset by favorable volume/mix effects and the impact of IFRS 16.

Glass Packaging Europe

Revenue for the quarter of $395 million increased by 2% at actual exchange rates and by 5% at constant currency, compared with the same period last year. Revenue growth principally reflected increased selling prices, including to recover increased input costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $99 million increased by 21%, at constant exchange rates, compared with the same period last year, mainly due to higher selling prices and the impact of IFRS 16, partly offset by increased input costs.

Glass Packaging North America

Revenue decreased by 1% to $388 million in the fourth quarter, compared with the same period last year. This principally reflected unfavorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by increased selling prices to recover higher input costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $58 million increased by 18%, compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the impact of IFRS 16 of $11 million, increased selling prices reflecting the pass through of higher input costs and lower freight and logistics costs, partly offset by unfavorable volume/mix effects.

Financing Activity

On October 31, 2019, the Group completed the combination of its Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business, operating as part of the Metal Packaging Europe and Metal Packaging Americas segments, with the business of Exal, to form Trivium Packaging, a global leader in metal packaging.

Following the completion of the combination of its Food & Specialty business with the business of Exal, on October 31, 2019, the Group issued tender offers, at par, in respect of its $715 million 4.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 ("the 2022 Notes"), €750 million 2.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 ("the 2024 Notes"), €440 million 2.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 ("the 2026 Senior Secured Euro Notes") and $500 million 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 ("the 2026 Senior Secured Euro Notes"). Following the expiration of the offer on November 28, 2019 notice was given to repurchase the following amounts, $20 million of the 2022 Notes, €9 million of the 2024 Notes, and €1 million of the 2026 Senior Secured Euro Notes. On December 2, 2019, in accordance with the terms of the offer, the redemptions were completed.

On November 14, 2019, the Group redeemed $1,000 million 4.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 and €440 million 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2023, and paid the applicable redemption premiums and accrued interest.

On November 29, 2019, the Group redeemed €750 million 6.750% Senior Notes due 2024 and paid the applicable redemption premium and accrued interest.

As at December 31, 2019, the Group had $663 million available under the Global Asset Based Loan Facility. During 2019, the Group reduced the facility size from $850 million to $700 million as a result of the Trivium transaction.

Slides and annual report

Supplemental slides to accompany this release are available at http://www.ardaghgroup.com/investors.

The Group's 2019 annual report on Form 20-F is expected to be filed by March 2020.

The 2019 annual report for ARD Finance S.A., issuer of the Senior Secured Toggle Notes due 2027, will be published in March 2020 and available at http://www.ardholdings-sa.com/.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates more than 50 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries across three continents, employing over 16,000 people with sales of $6.7bn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release may contain certain consolidated financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, working capital, operating cash flow, Adjusted free cash flow, net debt, Adjusted profit/(loss), Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share, and ratios relating thereto that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS or US GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to GAAP financial information, but should not be used as substitutes for the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures used by Ardagh may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Income Statement for the three months ended December 31, 2019





Unaudited

Unaudited



Three months ended December 31, 2019

Three months ended December 31, 2018



Before











Before













exceptional

Exceptional







exceptional

Exceptional









items

Items

Total

items

Items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

1,581

—



1,581

1,589

—



1,589 Cost of sales

(1,347)

(4)



(1,351)

(1,343)

(9)



(1,352) Gross profit

234

(4)



230

246

(9)



237 Sales, general and administration expenses

(77)

(9)



(86)

(82)

(6)



(88) Intangible amortization and impairment

(57)

—



(57)

(58)

(186)



(244) Operating profit/(loss)

100

(13)



87

106

(201)



(95) Net finance expense

(101)

(91)



(192)

(106)

(2)



(108) Share of post-tax losses in equity accounted joint venture

(10)

(39)



(49)

—

—



— Loss before tax

(11)

(143)



(154)

—

(203)



(203) Income tax charge

(18)

(31)



(49)

(41)

27



(14) Loss from continuing operations

(29)

(174)



(203)

(41)

(176)



(217) Profit from discontinued operation

71

1,537



1,608

77

(4)



73 Profit/(loss) for the period

42

1,363



1,405

36

(180)



(144)





























Profit/(loss) attributable to:



























Equity holders











1,405











(144) Non-controlling interests











—











— Profit/(loss) for the period











1,405











(144)





























Earnings/(loss) per share:



























Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to

equity holders











$5.94











($0.61)





























Loss per share from continuing operations:



























Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations

attributable to equity holders











($0.86)











($0.92)

Consolidated Income Statement for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019













Year ended December 31, 2019

Year ended December 31, 2018



Before











Before













exceptional

Exceptional







exceptional

Exceptional









items

Items

Total

items

Items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

6,660

—



6,660

6,676

—



6,676 Cost of sales

(5,595)

(2)



(5,597)

(5,623)

(108)



(5,731) Gross profit

1,065

(2)



1,063

1,053

(108)



945 Sales, general and administration expenses

(311)

(51)



(362)

(300)

(17)



(317) Intangible amortization

(233)

—



(233)

(237)

(186)



(423) Operating profit

521

(53)



468

516

(311)



205 Net finance expense

(456)

(203)



(659)

(457)

(22)



(479) Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture

(10)

(39)



(49)

—

—



— Loss before tax

55

(295)



(240)

59

(333)



(274) Income tax charge

(41)

(3)



(44)

(67)

49



(18) Loss from continuing operations

14

(298)



(284)

(8)

(284)



(292) Profit from discontinued operation

215

1,527



1,742

211

(13)



198 Profit/(loss) for the year

229

1,229



1,458

203

(297)



(94)





























Profit/(loss) attributable to:



























Equity holders











1,458











(94) Non-controlling interests











—











— Profit/(loss) for the period











1,458











(94)





























Earnings/(loss) per share:



























Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to

equity holders











$6.17











($0.40)





























Loss per share from continuing operations:



























Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations

attributable to equity holders











($1.20)











($1.24)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position









At December 31,

At December 31,

2019

2018

$'m

$'m







Non-current assets





Intangible assets 2,884

3,601 Property, plant and equipment 2,677

3,388 Derivative financial instruments 4

11 Deferred tax assets 204

254 Investment in material joint venture 375

— Other non-current assets 68

24

6,212

7,278 Current assets





Inventories 964

1,284 Trade and other receivables 734

1,053 Contract assets 151

160 Derivative financial instruments 3

9 Cash and cash equivalents 614

530

2,466

3,036 TOTAL ASSETS 8,678

10,314 Equity attributable to owners of the parent





Issued capital 23

23 Share premium 1,292

1,292 Capital contribution 485

485 Other reserves 165

45 Retained earnings (2,181)

(3,355)

(216)

(1,510) Non-controlling interests 1

1 TOTAL EQUITY (215)

(1,509) Non-current liabilities





Borrowings 5,524

7,729 Lease obligations 291

32 Employee benefit obligations 716

957 Derivative financial instruments 44

107 Deferred tax liabilities 344

543 Provisions 29

38

6,948

9,406 Current liabilities





Borrowings 22

114 Lease obligations 73

4 Interest payable 60

81 Derivative financial instruments 17

38 Trade and other payables 1,628

1,983 Income tax payable 97

114 Provisions 48

83

1,945

2,417 TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,893

11,823 TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES 8,678

10,314

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows









Year ended December 31,



2019

2018



$'m

$'m Cash flows from operating activities







Cash generated from continuing operations

1,179

991 Interest paid (7)

(417)

(414) Income tax paid (7)

(64)

(97) Net cash from operating activities - continuing operations

698

480 Net cash from operating activities - discontinued operation

141

375 Net cash from operating activities

839

855









Cash flows from investing activities







Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(498)

(465) Purchase of intangible assets

(10)

(12) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

3

10 Investing cash flows used in continuing operations

(505)

(467) Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operation, net of cash disposed of

2,539

— Investing cash flows used in discontinued operation

(107)

(108) Net cash from/(used in) investing activities

1,927

(575)









Cash flows from financing activities







Repayment of borrowings

(4,088)

(442) Proceeds from borrowings

1,806

110 Dividends paid

(132)

(132) Consideration received/(paid) on extinguishment of derivative financial instruments

9

(44) Deferred debt issue costs paid

(14)

(5) Lease payments

(78)

(4) Early redemption premium paid

(165)

(7) Financing cash flows from continuing operations

(2,662)

(524) Financing cash flows from discontinued operation

—

3 Net cash outflow from financing activities

(2,662)

(521)









Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

104

(241) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

530

784 Foreign exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents

(20)

(13) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

614

530

Financial assets and liabilities

At December 31, 2019, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:





































Maximum

Final























amount

maturity

Facility









Undrawn Facility

Currency

drawable

date

type

Amount drawn

amount







Local









Local















currency









currency

$'m

$'m







m









m







2.750% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

741

15-Mar-24

Bullet

741

832

– 4.250% Senior Secured Notes

USD

695

15-Sep-22

Bullet

695

695

– 2.125% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

439

15-Aug-26

Bullet

439

493

– 4.125% Senior Secured Notes

USD

500

15-Aug-26

Bullet

500

500

– 4.750% Senior Notes

GBP

400

15-Jul-27

Bullet

400

528

– 6.000% Senior Notes

USD

1,700

15-Feb-25

Bullet

1,700

1,708

– 5.250% Senior Notes

USD

800

15-Aug-27

Bullet

800

800

– Global Asset Based Loan Facility

USD

663

07-Dec-22

Revolving

–

–

663 Lease obligations

Various

–





Amortizing

–

364

– Other borrowings/credit lines

EUR/USD

–

Rolling

Amortizing

–

22

1 Total borrowings / undrawn facilities





















5,942

664 Deferred debt issue costs and bond premium





















(32)

– Net borrowings / undrawn facilities





















5,910

664 Cash and cash equivalents





















(614)

614 Derivative financial instruments used to hedge

foreign currency and interest rate risk





















32

– Net debt / available liquidity





















5,328

1,278

Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted profit - Group





















Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Profit/(loss) for the period - Group

1,405

(144)

1,458

(94) Total exceptional items (8)

(1,382)

209

(1,215)

351 Tax credit/(charge) associated with exceptional items (8)

19

(29)

(14)

(54) Intangible amortization

57

65

249

265 Tax credit associated with intangible amortization

(12)

(13)

(56)

(58) Gains/(loss) on derivative financial instruments

5

(10)

9

(10) Adjusted profit for the period - Group

92

78

431

400

















Weighted average common shares

236.36

236.35

236.36

236.35

















Earnings/(loss) per share

5.94

(0.61)

6.17

(0.40)

















Adjusted earnings per share

0.39

0.33

1.82

1.69

Reconciliation of loss for the period from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA, cash

generated from operations, operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow





















Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Loss from continuing operations

(203)

(217)

(284)

(292) Income tax charge

49

14

44

18 Net finance expense

192

108

659

479 Depreciation and amortization

167

149

652

599 Exceptional operating items

13

201

53

311 Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture

49

—

49

— Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

267

255

1,173

1,115 Movement in working capital

257

212

105

(9) Transaction-related, start-up and other exceptional costs paid

(59)

(22)

(87)

(92) Exceptional restructuring paid

(3)

(3)

(12)

(23) Cash generated from continuing operations

462

442

1,179

991 Transaction-related, start-up and other exceptional costs paid

59

22

87

92 Capital expenditure (9)

(101)

(105)

(505)

(467) Lease payments due to the adoption of IFRS 16

(21)

—

(74)

— Operating cash flow from continuing operations

399

359

687

616 Operating cash flow from discontinued operation

(25)

169

51

267 Operating cashflow - Group (10)

374

528

738

883 Interest (11)

(82)

(135)

(411)

(414) Income tax paid

(26)

(40)

(79)

(105) Adjusted free cash flow - Group (10)

266

353

248

364

________________________

(1). Continuing Operations results unless stated otherwise. A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Bridge of 2018 to 2019 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations at the back of this release.

(2). Payable on April 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 18, 2020.

(3). 2020 Adjusted EPS outlook excludes contribution from joint venture.

(4). Continuing Operations results unless stated otherwise. A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Bridge of 2018 to 2019 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations at the back of this release.

(5). Net debt is comprised of net borrowings and derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk, net of cash and cash equivalents. Net borrowings at December 31, 2019 includes IFRS 16 leases.

(6). Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA, at December 31, 2018, reflects the LTM Adjusted EBITDA for the Group, inclusive of the Food & Specialty business EBITDA of $363 million.

(7). Operating cash flows for discontinued operation for the year ended December 31, 2019, include interest and income tax payments of $6 million and $15 million respectively (2018: $2 million and $8 million).

(8).Total exceptional items before tax for the year ending December 31, 2019 of $1,215 million include $200 million debt refinancing and settlement costs related to the notes repaid in August, November and December 2019 including premium payable on the early redemption of the notes of $165 million, accelerated amortisation of deferred finance costs, interest charges from the call date to date of redemption and a charge related to the termination of derivative financial instruments. Total exceptional items for the year ending December 31, 2019 also include a $37 million pension service credit and a $15 million provision for a court award and related interest, net of the tax adjusted indemnity receivable in respect of the legal matter, recognized in Glass Packaging North America and $51 million transaction-related costs, primarily related to the combination of the Group's Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business with the business of Exal Corporation. Exceptional items of $1,527 million related to discontinued operation primarily relate to the gain recognised on divestment of the Group's Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business. $24 million relates to the Group's capacity realignment programs comprising start-up related costs ($13 million), restructuring costs ($6 million) and property, plant and equipment impairment charges ($5 million). These costs were incurred in Glass Packaging North America ($15 million), Glass Packaging Europe ($5 million), Metal Beverage Packaging Americas ($2 million) and Metal Beverage Packaging Europe ($2 million).

(9). Capital expenditure for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, includes $20 million and $75 million respectively, relating to spend on short payback projects in continuing operations.

(10). Operating cash flow – Group and Adjusted Free cash flow – Group results for both the three months and year end December 31, 2019 reflect that the Group divested the Food & Specialty business as of October 31, 2019. As a result, the associated operating cash flow and free cash flow, which is typically received in the final months of the year, principally due to seasonality, in the Food & Specialty business, was not received by the Group in respect of November or December 2019, however the Group was compensated in this regard through the transaction consideration.

(11). Interest paid in the year ended December 31, 2019, excludes $12 million in respect of the redemption, in August 2019, of the Group's $1,650 million 7.250% Senior Notes due 2024 and redemptions, in November 2019, of the Group's $1,000 million 4.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2023, €440 million 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 and €750 million 6.750% Senior Notes due 2024, related to the interest payable from the date the Notes were called for redemption to the redemption date.

Interest paid in the year ended December 31, 2018, excludes $2 million in respect of the redemption in July 2018 of the Group's $440 million 6.000% Senior Notes due 2021, related to interest from the date the Notes were called for redemption to the redemption date.

