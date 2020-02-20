Ardagh Group S.A. - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.









December 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

Change

Change CCY


($'m except per share data)



Full Year







Revenue (1)

6,660

6,676

-

2%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

1,173

1,115

5%

8%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)

17.6%

16.7%

+90 bps

+90 bps

Adjusted earnings per share - Group (1)

1.82

1.69

8%

10%

Earnings/(loss) per share - Group

6.17

(0.40)



Fourth Quarter







Revenue (1)

1,581

1,589

(1%)

1%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

267

255

5%

6%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)

16.9%

16.0%

+90 bps

+80 bps

Adjusted earnings per share - Group (1)

0.39

0.33

18%

22%

Dividend per share declared (2)

0.14

0.14












Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA


4.5x

5.0x



Paul Coulson, Chairman and Chief Executive, said "2019 was a year of significant progress for the Group. Metal Packaging demand was strong, notably in the Americas, and global beverage can shipments increased by 5%. Glass Packaging Europe delivered another excellent year of growth, while Glass Packaging North America successfully stabilized earnings. The sustainability-driven demand backdrop for our infinitely-recyclable products remains favorable and we look to further progress in 2020."

  • Revenue from Continuing Operations increased by 2% at constant currency, to $6.7 billion for the year;
  • Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations increased by 8% at constant currency, to $1,173 million;
  • Adjusted earnings per share increased by 10% at constant currency to $1.82 (2018: $1.69);
  • Earnings per share of $6.17 for the year (2018: Loss per share of $0.40);
  • Fourth quarter revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 1% and 6% respectively at constant currency;
  • Global beverage can shipments growth of 4% for the quarter and 5% for the year, with full year specialty can growth of 6%;
  • Glass Packaging revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 2% and 20% respectively at constant currency in the quarter, reflecting continued strong delivery in Europe and stabilization in North America;
  • Food & Specialty Packaging divestment completed in October 2019, with proceeds used to repay debt;
  • Leverage reduced to 4.5x at year end, with further maturity and interest rate savings achieved during the year;
  • 2020 outlook: Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.2 billion; Adjusted free cash flow of $375 - $400 million, before Business Growth Investments of approximately $250 million; Adjusted earnings per share of $1.48 - $1.64 (3); First quarter Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $270 million.

Summary Financial Information









Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,


2019

2018

2019

2018


(in $ millions, except EPS, ratios and percentages)

Revenue  (4)

1,581

1,589

6,660

6,676

Adjusted EBITDA (4)

267

255

1,173

1,115

Adjusted EBITDA margin (4)

16.9%

16.0%

17.6%

16.7%

Operating cash flow (4)

399

359

687

616









Profit/(loss) for the period - Group

1,405

(144)

1,458

(94)

Adjusted profit for the period - Group (4)

92

78

431

400

Earnings/(loss) per share - Group

5.94

(0.61)

6.17

(0.40)

Adjusted earnings per share - Group  (4)

0.39

0.33

1.82

1.69
















At December 31,

At December 31,


2019

2018


$'m

$'m

Net debt (5)

5,328

7,462

Cash and available liquidity

1,278

1,170

Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA (6)

4.5x

5.0x

Financial Performance Review

Bridge of 2018 to 2019 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA – Continuing Operations

Three months ended December 31, 2019











Revenue

Metal
Beverage
Packaging
Europe

Metal
Beverage
Packaging
Americas

Glass
Packaging
Europe

Glass
Packaging
North
America

Continuing
Operations


$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

Revenue 2018

379

432

387

391

1,589

Organic

(25)

25

21

(3)

18

FX translation

(13)


(13)


(26)

Revenue 2019

341

457

395

388

1,581











Adjusted EBITDA

Metal
Beverage
Packaging
Europe

Metal
Beverage
Packaging
Americas

Glass
Packaging
Europe

Glass
Packaging
North
America

Continuing
Operations


$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

Adjusted EBITDA 2018

53

69

84

49

255

Organic

(11)

(6)

9

(2)

(10)

IFRS 16


3

3

8

11

25

FX translation

(1)


(2)


(3)

Adjusted EBITDA 2019

44

66

99

58

267











2019 margin


12.9%

14.4%

25.1%

14.9%

16.9%

2018 margin

14.0%

16.0%

21.7%

12.5%

16.0%






















Year ended December 31, 2019




















Revenue

Metal
Beverage
Packaging
Europe

Metal
Beverage
Packaging
Americas

Glass
Packaging
Europe

Glass
Packaging
North
America

Continuing
Operations


$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

Revenue 2018

1,616

1,742

1,623

1,695

6,676

Organic

26

74

77

(20)

157

FX translation

(86)


(87)


(173)

Revenue 2019

1,556

1,816

1,613

1,675

6,660











Adjusted EBITDA

Metal
Beverage
Packaging
Europe

Metal
Beverage
Packaging
Americas

Glass
Packaging
Europe

Glass
Packaging
North
America

Continuing
Operations


$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

Adjusted EBITDA 2018

270

230

358

257

1,115

Organic

(18)

11

28

(14)

7

IFRS 16


14

9

24

36

83

FX translation

(13)


(19)


(32)

Adjusted EBITDA 2019

253

250

391

279

1,173











2019 margin

16.3%

13.8%

24.2%

16.7%

17.6%

2018 margin

16.7%

13.2%

22.1%

15.2%

16.7%

Group Performance

On October 31, 2019, the Group completed the combination of its Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business, operating as part of the Metal Packaging Europe and Metal Packaging Americas segments, with the business of Exal, to form Trivium Packaging, a global leader in metal packaging. The Group holds a stake of approximately 42% in Trivium. As a result of the completion of the transaction, the composition of the Group's operating and reporting segments changed. The Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business has been reported as a discontinued operation.

The following are the Group's four operating and reportable segments:

  • Metal Beverage Packaging Europe
  • Metal Beverage Packaging Americas
  • Glass Packaging Europe
  • Glass Packaging North America

Full year

Continuing Operations

Revenue decreased by $16 million, to $6,660 million in 2019, compared with $6,676 million in the year ended 31 December 2018. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 2%, principally due to volume/mix growth in beverage cans and the pass through of increased input costs in Glass packaging.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $58 million, or 5%, to $1,173 million in the year ended 31 December 2019. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $90 million, or 8%, principally due to favorable volume/mix effects, lower input costs and the impact of IFRS 16, partly offset by higher operating costs.

Fourth Quarter

Continuing Operations

Revenue of $1,581 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 decreased by 1% at actual exchange rates and increased by $18 million or 1% at constant currency, compared with the same period last year. The increase in revenue is driven mainly by favorable volume/mix effects in Beverage Packaging Americas and higher selling prices in Glass Packaging, including the pass through of higher input costs.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $12 million, or 5%, to $267 million in the three months ending December 31, 2019. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 6%, principally due to favourable volume mix effects, the impact of IFRS 16, partly offset by higher operating costs.

Metal Beverage Packaging Europe

Revenue of $341 million decreased by 10% in the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue decreased by 7%, principally due to unfavorable volume/mix effects and lower selling prices. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $44 million decreased by 17% at actual exchange rates and 15% at constant currency, compared with the same period last year. The reduction in Adjusted EBITDA principally reflected increased operating costs and unfavorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by the impact of IFRS 16.

Metal Beverage Packaging Americas

Revenue increased by 6% to $457 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with the same period last year. This was principally due to favorable volume/mix effects of 11%, partly offset by the pass through of lower input costs. Adjusted EBITDA of $66 million decreased by 4% compared with the particularly strong prior year period, principally reflecting other operating cost increases, partly offset by favorable volume/mix effects and the impact of IFRS 16.

Glass Packaging Europe

Revenue for the quarter of $395 million increased by 2% at actual exchange rates and by 5% at constant currency, compared with the same period last year. Revenue growth principally reflected increased selling prices, including to recover increased input costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $99 million increased by 21%, at constant exchange rates, compared with the same period last year, mainly due to higher selling prices and the impact of IFRS 16, partly offset by increased input costs.

Glass Packaging North America

Revenue decreased by 1% to $388 million in the fourth quarter, compared with the same period last year. This  principally reflected unfavorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by increased selling prices to recover higher input costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $58 million increased by 18%, compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the impact of IFRS 16 of $11 million, increased selling prices reflecting the pass through of higher input costs and lower freight and logistics costs, partly offset by unfavorable volume/mix effects.

Financing Activity

On October 31, 2019, the Group completed the combination of its Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business, operating as part of the Metal Packaging Europe and Metal Packaging Americas segments, with the business of Exal, to form Trivium Packaging, a global leader in metal packaging.        

Following the completion of the combination of its Food & Specialty business with the business of Exal, on October 31, 2019, the Group issued tender offers, at par, in respect of its $715 million 4.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 ("the 2022 Notes"), €750 million 2.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 ("the 2024 Notes"), €440 million 2.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 ("the 2026 Senior Secured Euro Notes") and $500 million 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 ("the 2026 Senior Secured Euro Notes"). Following the expiration of the offer on November 28, 2019 notice was given to repurchase the following amounts, $20 million of the 2022 Notes, €9 million of the 2024 Notes, and €1 million of the 2026 Senior Secured Euro Notes. On December 2, 2019, in accordance with the terms of the offer, the redemptions were completed.

On November 14, 2019, the Group redeemed $1,000 million 4.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 and €440 million 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2023, and paid the applicable redemption premiums and accrued interest. 

On November 29, 2019, the Group redeemed €750 million 6.750% Senior Notes due 2024 and paid the applicable redemption premium and accrued interest.

As at December 31, 2019, the Group had $663 million available under the Global Asset Based Loan Facility. During 2019, the Group reduced the facility size from $850 million to $700 million as a result of the Trivium transaction.

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) will hold its fourth quarter 2019 earnings webcast and conference call for investors at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET) on February 20, 2020. Please use the following webcast link to register for this call:

Webcast registration and access:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2168526/2003269CB850A7C26A442C9150B4952C

Conference call dial in:

United States: +1855 85 70686
International: +44 33 3300 0804

Participant pin code: 97848277#

Slides and annual report

Supplemental slides to accompany this release are available at http://www.ardaghgroup.com/investors.

The Group's 2019 annual report on Form 20-F is expected to be filed by March 2020.

The 2019 annual report for ARD Finance S.A., issuer of the Senior Secured Toggle Notes due 2027, will be published in March 2020 and available at http://www.ardholdings-sa.com/.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates more than 50 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries across three continents, employing over 16,000 people with sales of $6.7bn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

This press release may contain certain consolidated financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, working capital, operating cash flow, Adjusted free cash flow, net debt, Adjusted profit/(loss), Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share, and ratios relating thereto that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS or US GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to GAAP financial information, but should not be used as substitutes for the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures used by Ardagh may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Income Statement for the three months ended December 31, 2019



Unaudited

Unaudited


Three months ended December 31, 2019

Three months ended December 31, 2018


Before





Before






exceptional

Exceptional



exceptional

Exceptional




items

Items

Total

items

Items

Total


$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

Revenue

1,581



1,581

1,589



1,589

Cost of sales

(1,347)

(4)

(1,351)

(1,343)

(9)

(1,352)

Gross profit

234

(4)

230

246

(9)

237

Sales, general and administration expenses

(77)

(9)

(86)

(82)

(6)

(88)

Intangible amortization and impairment

(57)



(57)

(58)

(186)

(244)

Operating profit/(loss)

100

(13)

87

106

(201)

(95)

Net finance expense

(101)

(91)

(192)

(106)

(2)

(108)

Share of post-tax losses in equity accounted joint venture

(10)

(39)

(49)




Loss before tax

(11)

(143)

(154)


(203)

(203)

Income tax charge

(18)

(31)

(49)

(41)

27

(14)

Loss from continuing operations

(29)

(174)

(203)

(41)

(176)

(217)

Profit from discontinued operation

71

1,537

1,608

77

(4)

73

Profit/(loss) for the period

42

1,363

1,405

36

(180)

(144)















Profit/(loss) attributable to:













Equity holders





1,405





(144)

Non-controlling interests











Profit/(loss) for the period





1,405





(144)















Earnings/(loss) per share:













Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to
equity holders





$5.94





($0.61)















Loss per share from continuing operations:













Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations
attributable to equity holders





($0.86)





($0.92)

Consolidated Income Statement for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019







Year ended December 31, 2019

Year ended December 31, 2018


Before





Before






exceptional

Exceptional



exceptional

Exceptional




items

Items

Total

items

Items

Total


$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

Revenue

6,660



6,660

6,676



6,676

Cost of sales

(5,595)

(2)

(5,597)

(5,623)

(108)

(5,731)

Gross profit

1,065

(2)

1,063

1,053

(108)

945

Sales, general and administration expenses

(311)

(51)

(362)

(300)

(17)

(317)

Intangible amortization

(233)



(233)

(237)

(186)

(423)

Operating profit

521

(53)

468

516

(311)

205

Net finance expense

(456)

(203)

(659)

(457)

(22)

(479)

Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture

(10)

(39)

(49)




Loss before tax

55

(295)

(240)

59

(333)

(274)

Income tax charge

(41)

(3)

(44)

(67)

49

(18)

Loss from continuing operations

14

(298)

(284)

(8)

(284)

(292)

Profit from discontinued operation

215

1,527

1,742

211

(13)

198

Profit/(loss) for the year

229

1,229

1,458

203

(297)

(94)















Profit/(loss) attributable to:













Equity holders





1,458





(94)

Non-controlling interests











Profit/(loss) for the period





1,458





(94)















Earnings/(loss) per share:













Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to
equity holders





$6.17





($0.40)















Loss per share from continuing operations:













Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations
attributable to equity holders





($1.20)





($1.24)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position





At December 31,

At December 31,

2019

2018

$'m

$'m




Non-current assets


Intangible assets

2,884

3,601

Property, plant and equipment

2,677

3,388

Derivative financial instruments

4

11

Deferred tax assets

204

254

Investment in material joint venture

375

Other non-current assets

68

24

6,212

7,278

Current assets


Inventories

964

1,284

Trade and other receivables

734

1,053

Contract assets

151

160

Derivative financial instruments

3

9

Cash and cash equivalents

614

530

2,466

3,036

TOTAL ASSETS

8,678

10,314

Equity attributable to owners of the parent


Issued capital

23

23

Share premium

1,292

1,292

Capital contribution

485

485

Other reserves

165

45

Retained earnings

(2,181)

(3,355)

(216)

(1,510)

Non-controlling interests

1

1

TOTAL EQUITY

(215)

(1,509)

Non-current liabilities


Borrowings

5,524

7,729

Lease obligations

291

32

Employee benefit obligations

716

957

Derivative financial instruments

44

107

Deferred tax liabilities

344

543

Provisions

29

38

6,948

9,406

Current liabilities


Borrowings

22

114

Lease obligations

73

4

Interest payable

60

81

Derivative financial instruments

17

38

Trade and other payables

1,628

1,983

Income tax payable

97

114

Provisions

48

83

1,945

2,417

TOTAL LIABILITIES

8,893

11,823

TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES

8,678

10,314

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Year ended December 31,


2019

2018


$'m

$'m

Cash flows from operating activities



Cash generated from continuing operations

1,179

991

Interest paid (7)

(417)

(414)

Income tax paid (7)

(64)

(97)

Net cash from operating activities - continuing operations

698

480

Net cash from operating activities - discontinued operation

141

375

Net cash from operating activities

839

855





Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(498)

(465)

Purchase of intangible assets

(10)

(12)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

3

10

Investing cash flows used in continuing operations

(505)

(467)

Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operation, net of cash disposed of

2,539

Investing cash flows used in discontinued operation

(107)

(108)

Net cash from/(used in) investing activities

1,927

(575)





Cash flows from financing activities



Repayment of borrowings

(4,088)

(442)

Proceeds from borrowings

1,806

110

Dividends paid

(132)

(132)

Consideration received/(paid) on extinguishment of derivative financial instruments

9

(44)

Deferred debt issue costs paid

(14)

(5)

Lease payments

(78)

(4)

Early redemption premium paid

(165)

(7)

Financing cash flows from continuing operations

(2,662)

(524)

Financing cash flows from discontinued operation


3

Net cash outflow from financing activities

(2,662)

(521)





Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

104

(241)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

530

784

Foreign exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents

(20)

(13)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

614

530

Financial assets and liabilities

At December 31, 2019, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:



















Maximum

Final











amount

maturity

Facility




Undrawn

Facility

Currency

drawable

date

 type

Amount drawn

amount




Local




Local







currency




currency

$'m

$'m




m




m



2.750% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

741

15-Mar-24

Bullet

741

832

4.250% Senior Secured Notes 

USD

695

15-Sep-22

Bullet

695

695

2.125% Senior Secured Notes

EUR

439

15-Aug-26

Bullet

439

493

4.125% Senior Secured Notes

USD

500

15-Aug-26

Bullet

500

500

4.750% Senior Notes

GBP

400

15-Jul-27

Bullet

400

528

6.000% Senior Notes

USD

1,700

15-Feb-25

Bullet

1,700

1,708

5.250% Senior Notes

USD

800

15-Aug-27

Bullet

800

800

Global Asset Based Loan Facility

USD

663

07-Dec-22

Revolving



663

Lease obligations

Various




Amortizing


364

Other borrowings/credit lines

EUR/USD


Rolling

Amortizing


22

1

Total borrowings / undrawn facilities










5,942

664

Deferred debt issue costs and bond premium










(32)

Net borrowings / undrawn facilities










5,910

664

Cash and cash equivalents










(614)

614

Derivative financial instruments used to hedge
foreign currency and interest rate risk










32

Net debt / available liquidity










5,328

1,278

Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted profit - Group











Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,


2019

2018

2019

2018


$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

Profit/(loss) for the period - Group

1,405

(144)

1,458

(94)

Total exceptional items (8)

(1,382)

209

(1,215)

351

Tax credit/(charge) associated with exceptional items (8)

19

(29)

(14)

(54)

Intangible amortization

57

65

249

265

Tax credit associated with intangible amortization

(12)

(13)

(56)

(58)

Gains/(loss) on derivative financial instruments

5

(10)

9

(10)

Adjusted profit for the period - Group

92

78

431

400









Weighted average common shares

236.36

236.35

236.36

236.35









Earnings/(loss) per share


5.94

(0.61)

6.17

(0.40)









Adjusted earnings per share


0.39

0.33

1.82

1.69

Reconciliation of loss for the period from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA, cash
generated from operations, operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow












Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,


2019

2018

2019

2018


$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

Loss from continuing operations

(203)

(217)

(284)

(292)

Income tax charge

49

14

44

18

Net finance expense

192

108

659

479

Depreciation and amortization

167

149

652

599

Exceptional operating items

13

201

53

311

Share of post-tax loss in equity accounted joint venture

49


49

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

267

255

1,173

1,115

Movement in working capital

257

212

105

(9)

Transaction-related, start-up and other exceptional costs paid

(59)

(22)

(87)

(92)

Exceptional restructuring paid

(3)

(3)

(12)

(23)

Cash generated from continuing operations

462

442

1,179

991

Transaction-related, start-up and other exceptional costs paid

59

22

87

92

Capital expenditure (9)

(101)

(105)

(505)

(467)

Lease payments due to the adoption of IFRS 16

(21)


(74)

Operating cash flow from continuing operations

399

359

687

616

Operating cash flow from discontinued operation

(25)

169

51

267

Operating cashflow - Group (10)

374

528

738

883

Interest (11)

(82)

(135)

(411)

(414)

Income tax paid

(26)

(40)

(79)

(105)

Adjusted free cash flow - Group (10)

266

353

248

364

________________________

(1). Continuing Operations results unless stated otherwise. A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Bridge of 2018 to 2019 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations at the back of this release.


(2). Payable on April 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 18, 2020.

(3). 2020 Adjusted EPS outlook excludes contribution from joint venture.

(4). Continuing Operations results unless stated otherwise. A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Bridge of 2018 to 2019 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations at the back of this release.

(5). Net debt is comprised of net borrowings and derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk, net of cash and cash equivalents. Net borrowings at December 31, 2019 includes IFRS 16 leases.

(6). Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA, at December 31, 2018, reflects the LTM Adjusted EBITDA for the Group, inclusive of the Food & Specialty business EBITDA of $363 million.

(7). Operating cash flows for discontinued operation for the year ended December 31, 2019, include interest and income tax payments of $6 million and $15 million respectively (2018: $2 million and $8 million).

(8).Total exceptional items before tax for the year ending December 31, 2019 of $1,215 million include $200 million debt refinancing and settlement costs related to the notes repaid in August, November and December 2019 including premium payable on the early redemption of the notes of $165 million, accelerated amortisation of deferred finance costs, interest charges from the call date to date of redemption and a charge related to the termination of derivative financial instruments. Total exceptional items for the year ending December 31, 2019 also include a $37 million pension service credit and a $15 million provision for a court award and related interest, net of the tax adjusted indemnity receivable in respect of the legal matter, recognized in Glass Packaging North America and $51 million transaction-related costs, primarily related to the combination of the Group's Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business with the business of Exal Corporation. Exceptional items of $1,527 million related to discontinued operation primarily relate to the gain recognised on divestment of the Group's Food & Specialty Metal Packaging business. $24 million relates to the Group's capacity realignment programs comprising start-up related costs ($13 million), restructuring costs ($6 million) and property, plant and equipment impairment charges ($5 million). These costs were incurred in Glass Packaging North America ($15 million), Glass Packaging Europe ($5 million), Metal Beverage Packaging Americas ($2 million) and Metal Beverage Packaging Europe ($2 million).

(9). Capital expenditure for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, includes $20 million and $75 million respectively, relating to spend on short payback projects in continuing operations.

(10). Operating cash flow – Group and Adjusted Free cash flow – Group results for both the three months and year end December 31, 2019 reflect that the Group divested the Food & Specialty business as of October 31, 2019. As a result, the associated operating cash flow and free cash flow, which is typically received in the final months of the year, principally due to seasonality, in the Food & Specialty business, was not received by the Group in respect of November or December 2019, however the Group was compensated in this regard through the transaction consideration.

(11). Interest paid in the year ended December 31, 2019, excludes $12 million in respect of the redemption, in August 2019, of the Group's $1,650 million 7.250% Senior Notes due 2024 and redemptions, in November 2019, of the Group's $1,000 million 4.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2023, €440 million 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 and €750 million 6.750% Senior Notes due 2024, related to the interest payable from the date the Notes were called for redemption to the redemption date.


Interest paid in the year ended December 31, 2018, excludes $2 million in respect of the redemption in July 2018 of the Group's $440 million 6.000% Senior Notes due 2021, related to interest from the date the Notes were called for redemption to the redemption date.

http://www.ardaghgroup.com

