Ardagh Group S.A. announces appointment of non-executive directors

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the recent appointment of two independent non-executive directors, Paul Copley and Jame Donath, to the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), as well as the resignations from the Board of Abigail Blunt, Lord Philip Hammond, Oliver Graham and Yves Elsen (who each remain directors of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.).

Paul Copley and Jame Donath bring their extensive and highly relevant skills and experience in finance, investment and capital structure management to their new role.

Full details of the members of the Board and Board committees are set out at https://ir.ardaghgroup.com/.

Paul Copley

Paul Copley is a UK chartered accountant. He spent 20 years at PwC UK, where he was a partner in the Business Recovery Services practice, engaged in both formal insolvency and restructuring roles. Since leaving PwC, Paul was appointed as CEO of Kaupthing and he has served on a number of boards including Steinhoff, Noble Resources, FTX, Adler Group and Matalan. He also takes governance committee roles, formal insolvency appointments and advisory mandates for corporates and lenders.

Jame Donath

Jame Donath is an experienced corporate director, with extensive experience serving in non-executive director roles for pre and post-reorganization companies. Previously, Jame was the Managing Partner of Magnolia Road Capital LP, an investment firm he founded in 2012 that focused on event-driven corporate credit opportunities, a Managing Director at New York-based hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management, and in the investment banking division of Goldman, Sachs & Co.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.