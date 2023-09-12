Ardagh Group S.A. Announces Paul Coulson to transition from Chairman to Director role

News provided by

Ardagh Group S.A.

12 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Herman Troskie to take up Ardagh Chairmanship roles in November 2023

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. ("Ardagh Group"), a leading global supplier of sustainable, infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging today announces a decision by Paul Coulson to step down as Chairman of Ardagh Group and of its 76%-owned subsidiary Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. ("Ardagh Metal Packaging"), on November 15, 2023.

Mr Coulson will be succeeded by Herman Troskie who currently serves as a director of Ardagh Group, Ardagh Metal Packaging and ARD Holdings S.A. ("ARD Holdings"), the ultimate parent of Ardagh Group.

This transition is the culmination of a succession process that, in recent years, has seen the appointments of Oliver Graham as CEO of Ardagh Metal Packaging, and Michael Dick as CEO of Ardagh Glass Packaging. 

Mr Coulson (71) has been Chairman of Ardagh Group since 1998, leading its development from a single-plant glass operation in Dublin with annual revenue of approximately $50 million, to a global player in sustainable glass and metal packaging, operating across Europe, the Americas and Africa, with annualised revenues of more than $9 billion. Mr Coulson will remain a Director of Ardagh Group, Ardagh Metal Packaging and ARD Holdings, and will remain the controlling shareholder of ARD Holdings.

Herman Troskie (53), a director of Ardagh Group, Ardagh Metal Packaging and ARD Holdings, will succeed Paul Coulson as Chairman of all three companies and will join Ardagh on a full-time basis in November. Based in Luxembourg, Mr Troskie will step down from his current role as CEO of Corporate, Legal and Tax Advisory at Stonehage Fleming, an international family office. He has been a director of Ardagh Group since 2009 and has been closely involved with the growth and development of the Group since then.

Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of sustainable, infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. It operates 63 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with sales of more than $9 billion.

Paul Coulson

Paul Coulson (71) graduated from Trinity College Dublin in 1973 and spent five years with Price Waterhouse in London and Dublin, before establishing his own accounting firm. In 1980, he set up Yeoman International and developed it into a significant leasing and structured finance business. In 1998 he became Chairman of Ardagh and initiated the transformation of the business from a small, single plant glass operation into a leading global packaging company. Over the last 40 years he has been involved in the creation and development of a number of other businesses, including Fanad Fisheries, a leading Irish salmon farming company, and Sterile Technologies which, prior to its sale in 2006, had been developed into the leading medical waste management company in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Herman Troskie

Herman Troskie (53) is currently the CEO of Corporate, Legal and Tax Advisory at Stonehage Fleming, an international family office. He has extensive experience in the areas of international corporate structuring, cross-border financing and capital markets, with a particular interest in integrated structuring for entrepreneurs and their businesses. He has been a director of Ardagh Group since 2009 and is intimately familiar with the growth and development of the Group over many years. Mr Troskie is also a director of companies within the Yeoman group of companies, and other private and public companies. He qualified as a South African Attorney in 1997, and as a Solicitor of the Senior Courts of England and Wales in 2001.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of Ardagh Packaging Finance plc and Ardagh Holdings USA Inc. is John Sheehan, Chief Financial Officer.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.

Also from this source

Ardagh Glass Packaging's NextGen furnace construction nears completion

Ardagh Group announces a major 10-year STEM education investment in Brazil impacting 200,000 students

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.