Ardagh Group supplies Rombauer Vineyards with American-made wine bottles

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America , a business unit of Ardagh Group and the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the U.S. wine market, announced its first glass production for Rombauer Vineyards from Ardagh's Sapulpa, Okla. production facility.

"Purchasing glass bottles that are made in the U.S. gives Rombauer the ability to reinvest in the American economy," said Andrew Holloway, Associate Winemaker at Rombauer Vineyards. "Having worked with Ardagh multiple years, we were confident in their transition to a new production facility and maintaining the same high-quality glass we have become accustomed to year in and year out. Their dedication to exceptional glass production makes it a great partnership that allows us to have peace of mind that our glass will arrive on time and to the standard we expect."

In order to service the growing wine market, Ardagh expanded its production for wine bottles to its Sapulpa, Okla., facility, including the bottles manufactured for Rombauer Vineyards.

"Ardagh's premium wine bottles for Rombauer Vineyards signify the brand's reputation for quality and sustainability, and Ardagh takes great pride in this partnership," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh's North American Glass business unit. "Our expanded production capabilities allow us to provide customers with a shorter, less complex supply chain and a stable supply of high-quality glass bottles."

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a wide selection of premium wine bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

"We use a very challenging color of glass for our chardonnay – dead leaf green," said Holloway. "Ardagh was able to provide consistency in the color and shape of the glass so we could run as efficiently as possible. Not only does Ardagh glass look great for our brand, but it also allows us to maximize efficiency when bottling."

Ardagh will showcase its capabilities to the wine market at the virtual Unified Wine & Grape Symposium from Jan. 26-29, 2021.

To view Ardagh's extensive wine bottle stock portfolio, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/wine2020.

Customers interested in purchasing wine bottles can contact Ardagh at 707-200-9350 (West) or 317-558-1585 (Central/East) or [email protected].

Download image here .

Rombauer Vineyards is a Napa Valley based, family-owned winery founded in 1980 by Koerner and Joan Rombauer. Dedicated to providing gracious hospitality, the Rombauer family and staff take pride in creating joyful moments for their customers across the country and at their Napa Valley and Sierra Foothills tasting rooms. Rombauer owns and sustainably farms over 670 acres of vineyards in Carneros, Atlas Peak, Stags Leap, St. Helena, Calistoga and the Sierra Foothills. Rombauer's Chardonnays, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignons, Zinfandels and Sauvignon Blanc are beloved by wine enthusiasts around the world. www.rombauer.com

