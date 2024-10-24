Ardagh Group Third Quarter 2024 Results

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. today reports Q3 2024 financial results.

A copy of the Interim Report can be found here on our website.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 61 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing approximately 20,000 people with sales of approximately $9.4 billion in 2023.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.