Ardagh Group's California facility awarded its eighth consecutive ENERGY STAR® building certification

News provided by

Ardagh Group S.A.

21 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group's distribution center in Fairfield, Calif., was awarded an ENERGY STAR® building certification from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the eighth consecutive year.

The Fairfield distribution center primarily serves Ardagh's packaging distribution needs on the West Coast to better service the wine industry.

"Ardagh Group's commitment to the environment goes beyond producing infinitely recyclable glass containers; we're dedicated to protecting the communities in which we live and work, by saving energy and reducing our environmental impact," said Alex Winters, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ardagh Glass Packaging. "Initiatives like the ENERGY STAR certification demonstrate Ardagh's aim to be an environmental leader in the packaging industry."

ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that takes into account occupancy, hours of operation, and other key metrics. ENERGY STAR is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.

"Improving the energy performance of our nation's buildings is critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions," said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. "EPA applauds manufacturers for their commitment to energy efficiency as demonstrated by achieving continued ENERGY STAR certifications for their facilities."

Ardagh's Fairfield facility has improved energy performance by installing energy-efficient lighting fixtures and incorporating occupancy sensors for maximum efficiency.

On average, ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants use 35 percent less energy, cause 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate than their peers – all without sacrifices in performance or comfort. For more information, visit the ENERGY STAR website

In July 2023, Ardagh announced that its glass manufacturing facility in Houston was awarded an ENERGY STAR plant certification.

For more information about Ardagh's 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass packaging, visit our website.

Download image here.

Notes to the editor 

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 63 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with sales of approximately $9 bn.

ENERGY STAR was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR.

For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for Industrial Facilities: energystar.gov/plants.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.

