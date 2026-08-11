Ardagh Group's California facility earns its 11th consecutive ENERGY STAR® building certification

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group's distribution center in Fairfield, Calif., was awarded an ENERGY STAR® building certification from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the 11th consecutive year.

The Fairfield distribution center primarily serves Ardagh's packaging distribution needs on the West Coast.

The ENERGY STAR recognition aligns with the End-to-End Performance pillar of Ardagh Glass Packaging's Clearly Ardagh strategic initiative, which is centered on creating a more agile organization through a relentless focus on efficiency and continuous improvement. The Fairfield facility's long-standing commitment to reducing energy consumption and optimizing operations exemplifies how Ardagh is driving operational excellence across its network.

"At Ardagh, we are committed to continuously improving how we operate across our business," said Alex Winters, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ardagh Glass Packaging. "The Fairfield facility's 11th consecutive ENERGY STAR certification reflects our focus on energy efficiency and responsible resource management."

Ardagh's Fairfield facility has improved energy performance by installing energy-efficient lighting fixtures and incorporating occupancy sensors for maximum efficiency.

ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that takes into account occupancy, hours of operation, and other key metrics. ENERGY STAR is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.

On average, ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants use 35 percent less energy, cause 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate than their peers – all without sacrifices in performance or comfort.

For more information about AGP-North America's recyclable glass packaging, visit our website.

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Notes to the editor

Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable glass packaging. Ardagh Glass Packaging operates 35 production facilities in North America, Europe and Africa and employs approximately 12,500 people and has recorded revenues of $4.1 billion in 2025.

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations — including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500® — rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for Industrial Facilities, visit https://www.energystar.gov/buildings/certified_buildings_and_plants.

SOURCE Ardagh Glass Packaging Holdings SARL