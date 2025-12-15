Ardagh Holdings S.A. Announces Board Changes and Interim Group CFO Appointment

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Holdings S.A. announces that Galdino Claro and Richard Navarre will join the Board of Ardagh Holdings S.A. alongside Mark Porto (Executive Chairman), Jean-Pierre Floris and Herman Troskie. In connection with the closing of the Group's recapitalization transaction, Damien O'Brien and Paul Copley have resigned as directors of Ardagh Holdings S.A.

Ardagh Holdings S.A. also announces the appointment of Todd Brents as Interim Group CFO, effective January 1, 2026. As announced on November 25, 2025, John Sheehan will retire from the Group and step down as CFO on December 31, 2025. A process is under way to appoint a permanent successor.

Galdino Claro is an independent consultant, advisor and board director with over 40 years of experience in the metals, mining and recycling industries. Mr. Claro has served as CEO of both publicly listed and privately owned global companies, such as: Sims Limited, Harsco Metals and Minerals, The Heico Companies Metals Group, Aleris America and Wilmington Paper Corporation. Galdino Claro currently serves also as an independent director of Natural Resource Partners LP.

Richard Navarre is the retired chairman, CEO and president of Covia Corporation, a leading provider of high-quality minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. Mr. Navarre is currently lead independent director for Core Natural Resources, chair of the board for Civeo Corporation and an independent director for Natural Resource Partners LP.

Todd Brents is a Senior Partner and leads the Finance Practice with Beckway, a leading professional services and consulting business. He has over 25 years of experience providing leadership in financial management and business transformations to businesses in interim executive roles and as a management consultant. He holds a CPA and previously worked at AlixPartners, Frito-Lay, Inc. and Arthur Andersen.

Further details regarding board composition and directors' biographical details can be found on the Ardagh Group website: https://www.ardaghgroup.com/investors

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Holdings S.A. is the ultimate parent company of Ardagh Group, which is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh Group operates 58 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing approximately 19,000 people with sales of approximately $9.1 billion.

Contacts:

Media :

Pat Walsh, Murray Consultants

Tel.: +353 1 498 0300 / +353 87 2269345

Email: [email protected]

Investors :

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.