Ardagh increases capacity to meet growing beverage can demand

According to Claude Marbach, CEO, Ardagh Metal – Beverage North America, the new production capacity complements a growing Ardagh beverage can manufacturing network. "This is one of a number of significant capacity expansion investments we are initiating to meet growing demand, as consumers and customers increasingly recognize the sustainability advantages of beverage cans," he said. "Beverage cans deliver high recycled content rates, often driving the effectiveness of municipal recycling systems due to the inherent value of aluminum. And with ideal filling, distribution and retail display economics, beverage cans enable customers to further build their brand and bottom line."

The Ardagh Olive Branch facility, built in 1988 on more than 20 acres of land, will also be adding more than 80 new jobs as part of the capacity expansion, increasing the number of teammates at the plant to more than 200.

The plant's new production will initially focus on the company's Ardagh Sleek™ line, package sizes recognized across growing beverage categories such as hard seltzers, beer, energy drinks and teas. The additional capacity strengthens a full range of product sizes available to customers from a network of eight beverage can and end manufacturing locations throughout the U.S.

Further information

Jennifer Cumbee, Vice President, Government Affairs and Corporate Communications, Ardagh Metal – Beverage North America, [email protected], 773.399.3035

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn. For more information, please visit www.ardaghgroup.com.

SOURCE Ardagh Group

Related Links

http://www.ardaghgroup.com

