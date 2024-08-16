Ardagh Metal Packaging appoints Stefan Schellinger as Chief Financial Officer

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Schellinger as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective September 1, 2024. Stefan brings more than 25 years of financial and commercial experience to the role as well as a strong background in relevant industrial end markets. Stefan was previously CFO and Executive Director of two listed companies, ContourGlobal plc and Essentra plc. Stefan succeeds David Bourne who has decided to move on to new opportunities and will leave the business in September after a handover period.

Commenting on Stefan's appointment, Oliver Graham, Chief Executive Officer of AMP said:

"I am delighted that Stefan is joining AMP as our Chief Financial Officer. Stefan is a highly experienced public company CFO with a proven track record of creating value through organic and inorganic growth. I would like to thank David Bourne for his outstanding contribution to the Company and his strong support to myself and the AMP global team, and I wish him every success for the future."

Biography

Stefan served as Executive Vice President, Global Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of ContourGlobal plc from 2019 to 2023. Prior to ContourGlobal, Stefan was Group Finance Director and Executive Director of the diversified industrial company Essentra plc from 2015 until 2018, having joined the company as Corporate Development Director and Group Management Committee member in 2013. From 2005 to 2013 Stefan spent eight years with Danaher Corporation, as Corporate Development Director and as Finance Director–Emerging Markets in Danaher's Gilbarco Veeder Root business. Prior to this, Stefan worked as Vice President in investment banking at J.P. Morgan in London. He started his career in accountancy in Germany at Arthur Andersen.

Stefan is a dual British and German citizen. He received his MBA from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business and holds a degree in Finance and Accounting from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland.

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.