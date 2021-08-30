Ardagh Metal Packaging earns Emission Award from Tennessee Valley Authority

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging's (AMP) Olive Branch, MS, beverage can manufacturing facility has been awarded a 2020 Carbon Emission Award from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) for having the lowest CO 2 emissions across the region's industry segment of Primary Metal and Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing.

The award recognizes exceptional emission performance across specific industrial categories throughout the Tennessee Valley primarily achieved through use of renewable energy sources. For example, AMP's Olive Branch facility, through partnership and service delivery from the Northcentral Electric Cooperative (NEC), secured a more than five percent reduction in Scope 2 CO 2 emissions for 2020, despite a strong increase in beverage can production.

Claude Marbach, CEO, Ardagh Metal Packaging - North America, said it's awards like these that assert the company's commitment to sustainability through the products the company manufactures and the processes used for production. "The beverage can is already a model of sustainability with the highest recycle rate and recycled content among all beverage pack types," he said. "We are committed to building upon this leadership through aggressive carbon reduction strategies that further support our customer's sustainability objectives and strengthen our local community's environmental improvement efforts."

In announcing the award, Northcentral Electric Cooperative CEO Kevin Doddridge said, "Ardagh Metal Packaging is a valued member of the community and this award demonstrates their commitment to environmental stewardship by lowering carbon emissions."

The award is also a symbol of the progress business organizations across the TVA have made, lowering carbon emissions approximately 60% since 2005. "The Carbon Reduction Award gives us the opportunity to recognize and thank companies in the Valley for their continued commitment to improving air quality," said Dan Pratt, TVA senior vice president of Regional Relations. "We could not have achieved these reductions alone. It takes a partnership between TVA, local power companies and Valley industries collaborating together to achieve these remarkable results."

AMP's carbon reduction strategies are aligned with the Science-based Targets Initiative and achievement of the United Nations and Paris Agreement objective of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. To read more about AMP's sustainability initiatives and to view its latest sustainability reports, click here.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a global supplier of sustainable, infinitely-recyclable, metal beverage cans to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with a strong reputation for innovative production capabilities, and outstanding quality and customer service. AMP operates 23 beverage can and end production facilities, employing approximately 5,000 people with sales of approximately $3.5 billion.

