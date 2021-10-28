Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. - Third Quarter 2021 Results

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.























Three months ended September 30,











2021

2020 (1)

Change

Constant Currency



$'m

$'m







Revenue

1,038

899

15%

14% (Loss)/profit for the period

(178)

52







Adjusted EBITDA(2)

176

151

17%

15% Loss per share

(0.32)











Adjusted earnings per share(2)

0.14













Oliver Graham, CEO of Ardagh Metal Packaging, said

"We delivered strong earnings growth in the quarter, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing by 17% to $176 million. AMP's diversified customer base and end markets, as well as our operational agility, served us well in the quarter and enabled us to manage softness in the hard seltzer end market. We are modestly raising our full year 2021 earnings outlook, despite a highly inflationary environment for costs. We are committing to strategic new growth initiatives in the United Kingdom and the southwestern United States as we respond to strong demand for sustainable metal packaging. Both projects involve multi-line beverage can production facilities, with production commencing in 2023 and 2024."

Revenue growth of 14% at constant exchange rates to $1,038 million , with Americas increasing by 16% and Europe by 11%.

, with Americas increasing by 16% and by 11%. Adjusted EBITDA growth for the quarter of 15% to $176 million at constant currency, with the Americas increasing by 28% as a result of favorable mix. Europe Adjusted EBITDA was modestly higher, reflecting a strong prior year third quarter. LTM Adjusted EBITDA to September 30, 2021 increased to $637 million , from $545 million at December 31, 2020 . Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter increased to 17.0% (Q3 2020: 16.8%).

at constant currency, with the Americas increasing by 28% as a result of favorable mix. Europe Adjusted EBITDA was modestly higher, reflecting a strong prior year third quarter. LTM Adjusted EBITDA to increased to , from at . Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter increased to 17.0% (Q3 2020: 16.8%). Global beverage can shipments were 6% lower in the quarter, of which over 3% was attributable to the residual impact of the cyber security incident. Excluding this, Americas shipments declined by low-single digits, principally due to hard seltzer weakness in North America and some market softness in the winter season in Brazil relative to a strong comparable. In response, AMP successfully pivoted to other stronger-growing beverage markets during the quarter. In Europe , where we are capacity constrained until 2022 pending new capacity coming online, lower shipments reflected a very strong prior year comparable, with growth of 10%.

and some market softness in the winter season in relative to a strong comparable. In response, AMP successfully pivoted to other stronger-growing beverage markets during the quarter. In , where we are capacity constrained until 2022 pending new capacity coming online, lower shipments reflected a very strong prior year comparable, with growth of 10%. Specialty cans represented 44% of shipments during the quarter.

Growth investment program largely on track, despite global supply chain challenges, and set to deliver significant additional capacity for 2022 and beyond. Olive Branch (MS) ramp up of two new high-speed lines is well advanced, while Winston Salem (NC) can lines will commence production around year end. Huron (OH) brownfield facility to begin ends production later this quarter, with can production commencing in early-2022. Third quarter growth investment spend of $121 million .

(MS) ramp up of two new high-speed lines is well advanced, while Winston Salem (NC) can lines will commence production around year end. Huron (OH) brownfield facility to begin ends production later this quarter, with can production commencing in early-2022. Third quarter growth investment spend of . Strategic additional growth initiatives planned in the United Kingdom and the southwestern United States . Both projects involve multi-line beverage can production facilities, with production commencing in 2023 and 2024.

and the southwestern . Both projects involve multi-line beverage can production facilities, with production commencing in 2023 and 2024. Total liquidity in excess of $0.8 billion at September 30, 2021 , including a newly executed $325 million ABL facility.

at , including a newly executed ABL facility. Full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA to be at least $660 million compared with the previously-guided at least $654 million .

Financial Performance Review

Bridge of 2020 to 2021 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended September 30, 2021













Revenue

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2020

421

478

899 Organic

48

77

125 FX translation

14

—

14 Revenue 2021

483

555

1,038













Adjusted EBITDA

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2020

73

78

151 Organic

1

22

23 FX translation

2

—

2 Adjusted EBITDA 2021

76

100

176













2021 margin %

15.7%

18.0%

17.0% 2020 margin %

17.3%

16.3%

16.8%

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 (1)















Revenue

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2020

1,201

1,357

2,558 Organic

97

228

325 FX translation

85

—

85 Revenue 2021

1,383

1,585

2,968













Adjusted EBITDA

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2020

197

208

405 Organic

16

62

78 FX translation

14

—

14 Adjusted EBITDA 2021

227

270

497













2021 margin %

16.4%

17.0%

16.7% 2020 margin %

16.4%

15.3%

15.8%

Review of the three months ended September 30, 2021

Group

Revenue in the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased by $139 million, or 15%, to $1,038 million, compared with $899 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in revenue is primarily driven by favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's growth investment program and the pass through to customers of higher metal costs and favorable foreign currency translation effects of $14 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased by $25 million, or 17%, to $176 million, compared with $151 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's growth investment program and favorable foreign currency translation effects of $2 million. Included within Adjusted EBITDA in the three months ended September 30, 2021 are losses and incremental costs relating to the previously-reported cyber security incident of $11 million ($7 million in Americas and $4 million in Europe), which are fully compensated by Ardagh under the indemnity agreement in place.

Americas

Revenue increased by $77 million, or 16%, to $555 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $478 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in revenue principally reflected the pass through of higher metal costs and favorable volume/mix effects.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $22 million, or 28%, to $100 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $78 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase was mainly driven by favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's growth investment program.

Europe

Revenue increased by $62 million, or 15%, to $483 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $421 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $14 million, revenue increased by $48 million, mainly due to favorable volume/mix effects and the pass through of higher metal costs.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $3 million, or 4%, to $76 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $73 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $2 million, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $1 million, principally reflecting favorable volume/mix effects, including a positive impact from the Group's growth investment program, partly offset by increased costs.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the three months ended

September 30, 2021 (1)

















Three months ended September 30, 2021



Before

Exceptional







exceptional items

items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

1,038

—

1,038 Cost of sales

(869)

(8)

(877) Gross profit

169

(8)

161 Sales, general and administration expenses

(40)

(230)

(270) Intangible amortization

(37)

—

(37) Operating profit/(loss)

92

(238)

(146) Net finance (expense)/income

(27)

9

(18) Profit/(loss) before tax

65

(229)

(164) Income tax (charge)/credit

(16)

2

(14) Profit/(loss) for the period

49

(227)

(178)

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Financial Position (1)





At September 30, 2021

$'m Non-current assets

Intangible assets 1,711 Property, plant and equipment 1,620 Other non-current assets 111

3,442 Current assets

Inventories 366 Trade and other receivables 624 Cash and cash equivalents 496 Other current assets including contract assets 283

1,769 TOTAL ASSETS 5,211



TOTAL EQUITY 271



Non-current liabilities

Borrowings including lease obligations 2,851 Other non-current liabilities* 781

3,632 Current liabilities

Borrowings including lease obligations 54 Payables and other current liabilities 1,254

1,308 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,940 TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES 5,211



* Other non-current liabilities include liabilities for earnout shares of $282 million and warrants of $37 million.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (1)





Three months ended September

30, 2021

$'m Cash flows from operating activities

Cash from operations (3) 138 Interest received 7 Income tax paid (7) Cash flows from operating activities 138



Cash flows used in investing activities

Capital expenditure (139) Cash flows used in investing activities (139)



Cash flows from financing activities

Changes in borrowings 7 Repayment of related party borrowings to Ardagh (996) Proceeds from share issuance, net of costs 934 Lease payments (12) Other financing cash flows (8) Net cash outflow from financing activities (75)



Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (76)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 587 Foreign exchange loss on cash and cash equivalents (15) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 496

Financial assets and liabilities

At September 30, 2021, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:













Drawn amount

Available liquidity



$'m

$'m Senior Secured and Senior Notes

2,750

— Global Asset Based Loan Facility

—

325 Lease obligations

185

— Other borrowings/credit lines

11

— Total borrowings / undrawn facilities

2,946

325 Deferred debt issue costs

(41)

— Net borrowings / undrawn facilities

2,905

325 Cash and cash equivalents

(496)

496 Net debt / available liquidity

2,409

821











At September 30, 2021



$'m Net Debt

2,409 LTM Adjusted EBITDA

637 Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA (4)

3.8x

Reconciliation of loss for the period to Adjusted profit





Three months ended September 30,

2021

$'m Loss for the period (178) Exceptional items, net of tax 227 Intangible amortization, net of tax 29 Adjusted profit for the period 78



Weighted average common shares 562.8



Loss per share (0.32)



Adjusted earnings per share 0.14

Reconciliation of loss for the period to Adjusted EBITDA (5), Adjusted operating cash

flow and Adjusted free cash flow





Three months ended September 30,

2021

$'m Loss for the period (178) Income tax charge 14 Net finance expense 18 Depreciation and amortization 84 Exceptional operating items 238 Adjusted EBITDA 176 Movement in working capital (23) Capital expenditure (139) Lease payments (12) Adjusted operating cash flow 2 Interest received 7 Income tax paid (7) Adjusted free cash flow 2

____________________ Related Footnotes

(1) For information related to and including the period prior to April 1, 2021, please refer to the unaudited combined interim financial statements prepared on a carve-out basis from the consolidated financial statements of Ardagh Group S.A., as included in the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, which are available at https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/corporate/investors (2) For a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures, see Page 7. (3) Cash from operations is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 7, working capital outflows of $23 million and other exceptional cash outflows of $15 million. (4) Net debt is comprised of net borrowings, net of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held in escrow. Net borrowings comprises non-current and current borrowings including lease obligations. LTM Adjusted EBITDA at September 30, 2021 is derived from Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 2 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and Adjusted EBITDA as presented in the audited combined financial statements of the AMP Business for the year ended December 31, 2020, as included on pages F–2 to F-60 of Amendment No. 3 of the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-4 (333-254005) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 22, 2021 (the "Form F-4"). (5) AMP does not present a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure for Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and the nine months ended September 30, 2021, because such information was historically reported to provide information about reportable segments of the Ardagh Group S.A. and its subsidiaries. See the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 referred to in Note (1).

