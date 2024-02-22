Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.





December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Change

Constant Currency Fourth Quarter

($'m except per share data)







Revenue

1,132

1,076

5 %

2 % (Loss)/profit for the period

(56)

12







Adjusted EBITDA (1)

148

159

(7 %)

(9 %) (Loss)/earnings per share

(0.10)

0.02







Adjusted earnings per share (1)

0.01

0.05







Dividend per ordinary share

0.10

0.10

























Full Year















Revenue

4,812

4,689

3 %

2 % (Loss)/profit for the year

(50)

237







Adjusted EBITDA (2)

600

625

(4 %)

(4 %) (Loss)/earnings per share

(0.12)

0.38







Dividend per ordinary share

0.40

0.40









Oliver Graham, CEO of Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP), said:

"2023 represented a year of transition for our business, as the team navigated a challenging macro demand environment and took decisive actions on our footprint and inventories to position the business for earnings growth in 2024 and beyond. Despite this market context - in particular softer European demand - we achieved record global revenues and shipment volumes, growing by 5%, driven by strong growth in the Americas. Our team's efforts on working capital management drove a near trebling of cash generated from operating activities, resulting in AMP ending the year in a robust liquidity position.

Our fourth quarter performance was negatively impacted versus our expectations by weaker than forecast sales volumes and orders in Europe that went beyond consumption trends, primarily reflecting customer destocking actions. This was partly offset by a stronger than expected performance in Americas.

Our confidence in a stronger performance in 2024 reflects our expectations for improved cost absorption due to our contracted pipeline of volume growth in the Americas and our footprint actions. Consumer sentiment and spending remains soft, notably in Europe, but inflationary pressures are moderating and the beverage can continues to win share as the package of choice, backed by customer innovation and its sustainability advantages. With our well-invested global network and a strong diverse mix of customer relationships we remain well placed to benefit from a normalisation in demand, which should drive further earnings growth over the medium-term."

Global beverage can shipments grew by 5% for the full year versus the prior year, which was driven by growth of 11% in the Americas with stronger second half momentum. European volumes declined by 2%, reflecting weakness in the second half.

Global beverage can shipments grew by 2% in the quarter versus the prior year quarter, which was driven by growth of 14% in the Americas reflecting continued strong growth in North America and a further recovery in Brazil , which also lapped a weak prior year comparable. European shipments declined by 10%, below expectations, reflecting a sharp contraction towards the end of the quarter as customers destocked into year-end and closed production facilities earlier than usual for the holiday period.

and a further recovery in , which also lapped a weak prior year comparable. European shipments declined by 10%, below expectations, reflecting a sharp contraction towards the end of the quarter as customers destocked into year-end and closed production facilities earlier than usual for the holiday period. Americas Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by 3% to $117 million as the contribution from higher volumes was partly offset by higher operating costs.

as the contribution from higher volumes was partly offset by higher operating costs. In Europe , Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter decreased by 31% to $31 million due to lower volume/mix and increased fixed costs, as finished goods inventory was right-sized – earlier than expected in response to customer demand – resulting in higher fixed cost under-absorption from reduced production activity and a lower period end contract asset balance. The impact offset stronger input cost recovery versus the prior year and currency effects.

, Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter decreased by 31% to due to lower volume/mix and increased fixed costs, as finished goods inventory was right-sized – earlier than expected in response to customer demand – resulting in higher fixed cost under-absorption from reduced production activity and a lower period end contract asset balance. The impact offset stronger input cost recovery versus the prior year and currency effects. Remain committed to balancing AMP's network capacity with demand, through a mix of curtailment and longer-term action as appropriate. Remaining steel lines in Weissenthurm, Germany were closed at the end of the year. The closure of the Whitehouse, Ohio facility in February 2024 and expected growth will improve utilization in North America to a more balanced position.

were closed at the end of the year. The closure of the facility in and expected growth will improve utilization in to a more balanced position. Total liquidity of $812 million , including cash of $443 million , at December 31, 2023 was boosted by a further working capital improvement versus expectations. Record cash inflow for the year from operating activities includes a $270 million working capital inflow more than offsetting a prior year $202 million outflow, predominantly from destocking. Working capital in 2024 is expected to see a further inflow.

, including cash of , at was boosted by a further working capital improvement versus expectations. Record cash inflow for the year from operating activities includes a working capital inflow more than offsetting a prior year outflow, predominantly from destocking. Working capital in 2024 is expected to see a further inflow. Growth capex of $266 million in 2023 was 10% lower than guidance and declined by 45% on the prior year. Growth capex of approximately $100 million is expected in 2024, with a further reduction anticipated in 2025. Near term investment comprises the tail-end of the growth investment program, and flexibility enhancements to optimize the network.

in 2023 was 10% lower than guidance and declined by 45% on the prior year. Growth capex of approximately is expected in 2024, with a further reduction anticipated in 2025. Near term investment comprises the tail-end of the growth investment program, and flexibility enhancements to optimize the network. Net leverage reduced by 0.2x during the quarter through strong cash conversion. Modest deleveraging anticipated in 2024 through Adjusted EBITDA growth and lease principal repayments, with a more meaningful reduction thereafter.

Regular quarterly ordinary dividend of 10c announced. No change to capital allocation priorities.

During the quarter, the publication of the 2023 sustainability report highlighted progress on sustainability initiatives and the announced supply agreement with Novelis in North America for supply from its greenfield development will further contribute towards AMP's metal decarbonisation strategy. Ardagh Metal Packaging alongside other industry stakeholders also participated in a call for action at COP28 .

2024 outlook:

Shipment growth approaching a mid-single digit % and full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $630 -660 million. Growth supported by shipments growth with improved fixed cost absorption accelerated by the completion of finished goods destocking and footprint rationalization.

-660 million. Growth supported by shipments growth with improved fixed cost absorption accelerated by the completion of finished goods destocking and footprint rationalization. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA in line with the prior year quarter (Q1 2023: $130 million reported; $129 million at constant currency), with growth expected in the Americas but with Europe lower, as volume recovery is weighted towards the second half.

Financial Performance Review Bridge of 2022 to 2023 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended December 31, 2023

Revenue

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2022

438

638

1,076 Organic

(46)

67

21 FX translation

35

—

35 Revenue 2023

427

705

1,132













Adjusted EBITDA

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2022

45

114

159 Organic

(17)

3

(14) FX translation

3

—

3 Adjusted EBITDA 2023

31

117

148













2023 Adjusted EBITDA margin %

7.3 %

16.6 %

13.1 % 2022 Adjusted EBITDA margin %

10.3 %

17.9 %

14.8 %

Year ended December 31, 2023

Revenue

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue 2022

1,963

2,726

4,689 Organic

22

57

79 FX translation

45

(1)

44 Revenue 2023

2,030

2,782

4,812













Adjusted EBITDA

Europe

Americas

Group



$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 2022

200

425

625 Organic

8

(36)

(28) FX translation

3

—

3 Adjusted EBITDA 2023

211

389

600













2023 Adjusted EBITDA margin %

10.4 %

14.0 %

12.5 % 2022 Adjusted EBITDA margin %

10.2 %

15.6 %

13.3 %

Group Performance

Fourth Quarter

Group

Revenue increased by $56 million, or 5%, to $1,132 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with $1,076 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 2%, principally reflecting favorable volume/mix effects and higher input cost recovery, partly offset by the pass through to customers of lower input costs.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $11 million, or 7%, to $148 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with $159 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 9%, principally due to unfavorable volume/mix effects and higher operating costs, partly offset by higher input cost recovery.

Americas

Revenue increased by $67 million, or 11%, on both a reported and constant currency basis, to $705 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with $638 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase in revenue principally reflected favorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by the pass through to customers of lower input costs.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $3 million, or 3%, on both a reported and constant currency basis, to $117 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with $114 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by favorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by higher operating costs.

Europe

Revenue decreased by $11 million, or 3%, to $427 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with $438 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022. On a constant currency basis, revenue decreased by 10%, principally due to unfavorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by higher input cost recovery.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $14 million, or 31%, to $31 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with $45 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 35%, principally due to unfavorable volume/mix effects and higher operating costs, partly offset by higher input cost recovery.

Full Year

Group

Revenue increased by $123 million, or 3%, to $4,812 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with $4,689 million in the year ended December 31, 2022. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 2%, principally reflecting favorable volume/mix effects and higher input cost recovery, partly offset by the pass through to customers of lower input costs.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $25 million, or 4%, to $600 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with $625 million in the year ended December 31, 2022. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 4%, principally due to unfavorable volume/mix effects and higher operating costs, partly offset by higher input cost recovery.

Americas

Revenue increased by $56 million, or 2%, on both a reported and constant currency basis, to $2,782 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with $2,726 million in the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in revenue principally reflected favorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by the pass through to customers of lower input costs.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $36 million, or 8%, on both a reported and constant currency basis, to $389 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with $425 million in the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by higher operating costs and lower input cost recovery, partly offset by favorable volume/mix effects.

Europe

Revenue increased by $67 million, or 3%, to $2,030 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with $1,963 million in the year ended December 31, 2022. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 1%, principally due to higher input cost recovery, partly offset by unfavorable volume/mix effects.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $11 million, or 6%, to $211 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with $200 million in the year ended December 31, 2022. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 4%, principally due to higher input cost recovery, partly offset by unfavorable volume/mix effects and higher operating costs.

An investor earnings presentation to accompany this release is available at https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/investors

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 23 production facilities in Europe and the Americas, has approximately 6,300 employees and recorded revenues of $4.8 billion in 2023.

For more information, visit https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022





Three months ended December 31, 2023

Three months ended December 31, 2022



Before

exceptional

items

Exceptional

items

Total

Before

exceptional

items

Exceptional

items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

1,132

—

1,132

1,076

—

1,076 Cost of sales

(999)

(40)

(1,039)

(940)

(20)

(960) Gross profit

133

(40)

93

136

(20)

116 Sales, general and administration expenses

(66)

—

(66)

(42)

(6)

(48) Intangible amortization

(36)

—

(36)

(33)

—

(33) Operating (loss)/profit

31

(40)

(9)

61

(26)

35 Net finance expense

(57)

—

(57)

(46)

22

(24) (Loss)/profit before tax

(26)

(40)

(66)

15

(4)

11 Income tax credit

8

2

10

(4)

5

1 (Loss)/profit for the period

(18)

(38)

(56)

11

1

12

























(Loss)/earnings per share:























Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share









(0.10)









0.02

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022





























Year ended December 31, 2023

Year ended December 31, 2022



Before

exceptional

items

Exceptional

items

Total

Before

exceptional

items

Exceptional

items

Total



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Revenue

4,812

—

4,812

4,689

—

4,689 Cost of sales

(4,246)

(92)

(4,338)

(4,096)

(67)

(4,163) Gross profit

566

(92)

474

593

(67)

526 Sales, general and administration expenses

(241)

(14)

(255)

(189)

(23)

(212) Intangible amortization

(143)

—

(143)

(138)

—

(138) Operating profit

182

(106)

76

266

(90)

176 Net finance (expense)/income

(205)

58

(147)

(138)

218

80 (Loss)/profit before tax

(23)

(48)

(71)

128

128

256 Income tax credit/(charge)

7

14

21

(36)

17

(19) (Loss)/profit for the year

(16)

(34)

(50)

92

145

237

























(Loss)/earnings per share:























Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share









(0.12)









0.38

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Financial Position









At December 31, 2023

At December 31, 2022

$'m

$'m Non-current assets





Intangible assets 1,382

1,473 Property, plant and equipment 2,628

2,390 Other non-current assets 154

94

4,164

3,957 Current assets





Inventories 469

567 Trade and other receivables 322

509 Contract assets 259

239 Derivative financial instruments 12

38 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 443

555

1,505

1,908 TOTAL ASSETS 5,669

5,865







TOTAL EQUITY 106

455







Non-current liabilities





Borrowings including lease obligations 3,640

3,524 Other non-current liabilities* 401

422

4,041

3,946 Current liabilities





Borrowings including lease obligations 94

68 Payables and other current liabilities 1,428

1,396

1,522

1,464 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,563

5,410 TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES 5,669

5,865



* Other non-current liabilities include liabilities for earnout shares of $23 million at December 31, 2023 (December 2022: $76 million) and warrants of $2 million at December 31, 2023 (December 2022: $7 million).

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows





















Three months ended,

Year ended,



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Cash flows from operating activities















Cash generated from operations (2)

525

382

814

322 Net interest paid

(78)

(68)

(174)

(123) Settlement of foreign currency derivative financial instruments

(1)

(25)

(10)

41 Income tax received/(paid)

(8)

(6)

(14)

(35) Cash flows from operating activities

438

283

616

205

















Cash flows used in investing activities















Capital expenditure

(74)

(182)

(378)

(595) Cash flows used in investing activities

(74)

(182)

(378)

(595)

















Cash flows (used in)/received from financing activities















Changes in borrowings

3

7

(4)

599 Lease payments

(23)

(19)

(78)

(59) Dividends paid

(66)

(130)

(263)

(251) Deferred debt issue costs paid

(1)

(1)

(3)

(11) Proceeds from share issuance, net of costs

—

(1)

—

257 Treasury shares purchased

—

—

—

(35) Other financing activities

—

—

—

(1) Cash flows (used in)/received from financing activities

(87)

(144)

(348)

499

















Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

277

(43)

(110)

109

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

154

583

555

463 Foreign exchange gains/(losses) on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

12

15

(2)

(17) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

443

555

443

555

Financial assets and liabilities At December 31, 2023, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:













Drawn amount

Available liquidity



$'m

$'m Senior Secured Green and Senior Green Notes

3,300

— Global Asset Based Loan Facility

—

369 Lease obligations

408

— Other borrowings

54

— Total borrowings / undrawn facilities

3,762

369 Deferred debt issue costs

(28)

— Net borrowings / undrawn facilities

3,734

369 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(443)

443 Derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk

21

— Net debt / available liquidity

3,312

812

Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to Adjusted profit





Three months ended December 31,

2023

2022

$'m

$'m (Loss)/profit for the period (56)

12 Less: Dividend on preferred shares (6)

(5) (Loss)/profit for the period used in calculating earnings per share (62)

7 Exceptional items, net of tax 38

(1) Intangible amortization, net of tax 29

25 Adjusted profit for the period 5

31







Weighted average number of ordinary shares 597.6

597.6







(Loss)/earnings per share (0.10)

0.02







Adjusted earnings per share 0.01

0.05

Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to Adjusted EBITDA

















Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m (Loss)/profit for the period (56)

12

(50)

237 Income tax (credit)/charge (10)

(1)

(21)

19 Net finance expense/(income) 57

24

147

(80) Depreciation and amortization 117

98

418

359 Exceptional operating items 40

26

106

90 Adjusted EBITDA 148

159

600

625

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow

















Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

$'m

$'m

$'m

$'m Adjusted EBITDA 148

159

600

625 Movement in working capital 392

243

270

(202) Maintenance capital expenditure (22)

(35)

(112)

(109) Lease payments (23)

(19)

(78)

(59) Adjusted operating cash flow 495

348

680

255 Net interest paid (78)

(68)

(174)

(123) Settlement of foreign currency derivative financial instruments (1)

(25)

(10)

41 Income tax paid (8)

(6)

(14)

(35) Adjusted free cash flow - pre Growth Investment capital expenditure 408

249

482

138 Growth investment capital expenditure (52)

(147)

(266)

(486) Adjusted free cash flow - post Growth Investment capital expenditure 356

102

216

(348)

Related Footnotes

(1) For a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measures, see Page 10.

(2) Cash from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2023 is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 10 less working capital inflows of $392 million (2022: $243 million) and other exceptional cash outflows of $15 million (2022: $20 million). Cash from operations for the year ended December 31, 2023 is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 10, working capital inflows of $270 million (2022: outflows of $202 million) and other exceptional cash outflows of $56 million (2022: $101 million).

