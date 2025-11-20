Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Pricing of $1,290 million (equivalent) Senior Secured Green Notes

Pricing of $1,290 million (equivalent) Senior Secured Green Notes

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. ("AMP") has today priced an issue of $1,290 million (equivalent) senior secured green notes, comprising $620 million 6.250% senior secured green notes due 2031 at 100%, representing a yield of 6.250%, and €570 million 5.000% senior secured green notes due 2031 at 100%, representing a yield of 5.000% (together, the "Notes").

Net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be used to, among other things, (i) fund the redemption of AMP's $600 million 6.000% senior secured green notes due 2027; (ii) repay AMP's €269 million senior secured term loan; and (iii) redeem AMP's €250 million 9.000% preferred shares.

"Ardagh Metal Packaging is delighted with the very strong support we received from a wide range of investors, in both the euro and dollar markets, for our green bonds transaction. This transaction extends our debt maturities, with no bonds maturing before September 2028, demonstrates our sustainability credentials and simplifies our overall capital structure. Furthermore, this outcome has been achieved with small savings to our overall cash flow, inclusive of dividends on the preference shares", said Oliver Graham, CEO.

"We also welcome the recent positive credit ratings actions taken by Fitch and Standard & Poor's, recognizing our improved financial position and our strong operating performance so far in 2025 - as reflected in our consistent upgrades to Adjusted EBITDA guidance.", said Stefan Schellinger, CFO.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 23 production facilities in nine countries, employing approximately 6,300 people and had recorded revenues of $4.9 billion in 2024.

Contacts



Media

Pat Walsh, Murray Consultants

[email protected]

+1 646 776 5918 / +353 87 2269345

Investors

[email protected]

