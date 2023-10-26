Ardagh Metal Packaging to consider closing Whitehouse, Ohio facility

News provided by

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

26 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMP), a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A., today announced that it has notified employees and union representatives of the potential closure of its metal beverage can production facility in Whitehouse, Ohio, as part of its collective bargaining agreement. A final decision on this matter is expected before December 31, 2023.

"While the possibility of a plant closure is a difficult step to consider for our team members and our communities, we must take steps to balance capacity and demand" said Jens Irion, Chief Executive Officer, AMP-North America. "We are exploring ways to strengthen our regional manufacturing efficiencies, and will stay in close contact with our customers to meet and exceed product and service needs with the highest levels of quality and satisfaction."

The Whitehouse production facility was built in 1974, with AMP can-making operations commencing in 2016. The facility currently employs approximately 107 people, and encompasses approximately 295,332 sq. ft.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing 6,300 employees and having sales of $4.7 billion in 2022.

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

News Releases in Similar Topics

