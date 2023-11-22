Ardagh Metal Packaging to participate in a fireside chat at the Citi Basic Materials Conference

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

22 Nov, 2023, 03:06 ET

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will participate in Citi's 2023 Basic Materials Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Oliver Graham, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 14:00 US Eastern Time. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's investor relations website and under the following Link.

Following the conclusion of the fireside chat, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

To view this release online and get more information about Ardagh Metal Packaging please visit: https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/investors

About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing 6,300 employees and had sales of $4.7 billion in 2022.

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

