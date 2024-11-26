Ardagh Metal Packaging to participate in a fireside chat at the Citi Basic Materials Conference

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

Nov 26, 2024, 09:00 ET

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will participate in Citi's 2024 Basic Materials Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Oliver Graham, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 15:30 US Eastern Time. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's investor relations website and under the following Link.

Following the conclusion of the fireside chat, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

To view this release online and get more information about Ardagh Metal Packaging please visit: https://ir.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/

About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 23 production facilities in nine countries, employing approximately 6,300 employees and had sales of $4.8 billion in 2023.

