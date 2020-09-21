Ardagh signs commitment letter to Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh has committed to set science-based targets through the Science-Based Targets initiative, a project that aims to encourage corporate climate action for a low-carbon economy. By committing to the initiative, Ardagh will set specific goals for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in alignment with the Paris Agreement 2015, where governments mutually pledged to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

To prepare for setting these ambitious new targets, Ardagh's Chief Sustainability Officer, John Sadlier, has signed the commitment letter confirming Ardagh will develop new goals to be reviewed and approved by the SBTi committee. This underlines Ardagh's dedication towards significantly reducing its carbon emissions and accelerating the implementation of future-oriented technology with the aim of achieving the European Union's goal for carbon neutrality by 2050.

"Ardagh's commitment to the SBTi demonstrates our continued dedication to sustainability," said John Sadlier. "Striving to achieve science-based targets is a natural next step for us on our journey to create a more sustainable world for future generations."

